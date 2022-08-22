WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: Favorite to win PLE Main Event?

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match to continue his historic 700-day title reign in the WWE. On the other hand, Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus in an Old Fashioned Irish Donnybrook Match on Smackdown to become the Number-One Contender for the dual titles.

McIntyre has long been waiting for this opportunity for this title match being the top-most babyface superstar on the WWE roster. Besides, the match will take place in his homeland of the United Kingdom which makes the fans believe that he will be the one to end Reigns’ title run.

However, betting odds released by BetOnline show that The Head of the Table is the favorite to retain his championship against The Scottish Warrior at WWE Clash at the Castle. The current odds favor the champion at (-150) over the challenger at (+110).

Going by the recent past, this is a reliable hint of the match outcome where Reigns should retain his gold and move to his next title defense against a fresh opponent, possibly Karrion Kross.

Last weekend, PWInsider reported that Drew McIntyre was dealing with lower back issues and got pulled from two WWE Live Events (in Salisbury, Maryland, and in Atlantic City, New Jersey). It led many to believe that the Reigns vs. McIntyre matchup is bound to get changed, afterward.

Then during the end of the post-Summerslam episode of Friday Night Smackdown, Karrion Kross returned and attacked McIntyre before setting his sight on Roman’s undisputed titles. Fans also speculated that Kross might get added to the title picture at Clash at the Castle to make the lineup a triple threat.

However, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that WWE wouldn’t change their plans for the UK-PPV. The Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre lineup for the event is being retained.

“For Cardiff, it is still Roman and Drew and I was told that it’s really not gonna change. They feel that it really has to be the match.”

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Premium Live Event takes place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd. Five matches have been confirmed for the PLE, as of this writing:

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

– Bayley, IYO SKY & Dakota Kai vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss

– Seth Rollins vs. Riddle

– Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura