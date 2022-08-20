WWE Clash at the Castle 2022: New Title Match set; Update from Women’s Tag Tournament

A
new
WWE
Intercontinental
Championship
match
featuring
two
United
Kingdom
natives
has
been
confirmed
for
Clash
At
The
Castle
PPV.
The reigning IC Champion Gunther will defend his title against top Smackdown superstar Sheamus in a fresh lineup which is interesting given both these names are heels on the WWE roster.
The latest episode of Smackdown featured a Fatal-5-Way Number-One Contenders match for the IC title. Apart from Sheamus, Happy Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Sami Zayn were the rest of the four superstars.
The finish saw Corbin launching Sami shoulder-first into the ring post but Sheamus came from behind and leveled him with a Brogue Kick to secure a clean pin-fall win and earn an opportunity for the mid-card title of WWE.
It should be noted that Sheamus will become WWE’s 27th Grand Slam Champion if he can win the IC title at the upcoming PLE. This is the only title that he never won in his entire WWE career. The last belt he held in WWE was the United States Title in 2021.
This one should be special.@Gunther_AUT will defend the #ICTitle against @WWESheamus at #WWECastle!https://t.co/q7OEcbNYfb pic.twitter.com/vIh0mrD3b7— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2022
