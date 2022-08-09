WWE Clash at the Castle Tag Team Match and Women’s Tag Tournament bracket announced

The babyfaces accepted the proposal and it eventually led to a huge brawl to close out the segment. Afterward, WWE confirmed the match for their next premium live event set from the United Kingdom.





"Challenge accepted!"



A huge 3-on-3 tag match is ON for WWE Clash at the Castle! 🤌 #WWERAW #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/rASmlnDCel — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 9, 2022

This would be a new chapter in the rivalry of Bayley and Belair who compete in several matches over the Smackdown Women’s Title, last year. They even competed inside the Hell in a Cell structure but Bayley had to be sidelined with a torn ACL before their scheduled Money in the Bank 2021 PPV bout.

Bayley then returned from the injury at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to target Belair who has now found her own allies in Asuka and Alexa Bliss to culminate in a chaotic affair at the next WWE Network Specials.

WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd, and below is the confirmed match card for the premium live event,

– Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre



– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler



– Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss

Speaking of the latest announced match for the PLE, the two teams have also been inserted into the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament that was kick-started from this week’s Monday Night Raw.

The full bracket for the tournament was revealed heading to the show featuring eight teams and four matches which are given below:

– Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina

– Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop



– Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Xia Li and Shotzi



– Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville





In the first match of the tournament, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated Brooke and Tamina to advance to the next round. They will now face the winners of Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop, a matchup set for next week.A pair of NXT Superstars in the form of Nikkita and Stark is a fresh insertion into the tourney but it’s yet to be announced when and where they will be in action against a pair of Smackdown superstars in Natalya and Deville.