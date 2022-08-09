WWE Clash at the Castle Tag Team Match and Women’s Tag Tournament bracket announced

Bengaluru, Aug 9: In the opening segment of the latest WWE Raw episode, Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss challenged Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY to a six-woman tag team match. The challenge was originally laid out for the night itself but Bayley declined the offer and instead wanted it to go down at WWE Clash at the Castle scheduled for next month.
The
babyfaces
accepted
the
proposal
and
it
eventually
led
to
a
huge
brawl
to
close
out
the
segment.
Afterward,
WWE
confirmed
the
match
for
their
next
premium
live
event
set
from
the
United
Kingdom.
"Challenge accepted!"— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 9, 2022
A huge 3-on-3 tag match is ON for WWE Clash at the Castle! 🤌 #WWERAW #WWEClash pic.twitter.com/rASmlnDCel
Bayley then returned from the injury at SummerSlam alongside Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to target Belair who has now found her own allies in Asuka and Alexa Bliss to culminate in a chaotic affair at the next WWE Network Specials.
WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 will take place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on September 3rd, and below is the confirmed match card for the premium live event,
–
Undisputed
WWE
Universal
Championship
Match:
Roman
Reigns
(c)
vs.
Drew
McIntyre
– SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
– Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss
Speaking of the latest announced match for the PLE, the two teams have also been inserted into the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament that was kick-started from this week’s Monday Night Raw.
The full bracket for the tournament was revealed heading to the show featuring eight teams and four matches which are given below:
– Dakota Kai and IYO SKY vs. 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina
–
Alexa
Bliss
and
Asuka
vs.
Nikki
ASH
and
Doudrop
– Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Xia Li and Shotzi
– Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville
👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aOAwV5HOvr— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@AlexaBliss_WWE & @WWEAsuka vs. @WWENikkiASH & @DoudropWWE in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament pic.twitter.com/3hawplLodi— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
