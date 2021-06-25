WWE Clash of Champions 2021 date and venue revealed

According to a report by PWInsider, the WWE Clash of Champions 2021 pay-per-view is scheduled to take place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio on September 26.

The report also reveals that a live Monday Night RAW TV recording will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on September 13. This venue was originally announced to host SummerSlam 2020 but the pandemic situation canceled the schedule.

2020 Clash of Champions pay-per-view took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida while the 2019 edition took place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

And while Clash was skipped in the WWE pay-per-view schedule in 2018, the event was held in Boston, Massachusetts in 2017 and in Indianapolis, Indiana in 2016.

Until 2016, this particular event was billed as Night of Champions, but after the brand extension Draft in the same year, WWE brought back the original name used in the WCW schedule, back in the days for a PPV where usually the champions would collide in high-stake matches.

The 2021 edition of Clash of Champions will be the first time that the PPV will be held in Columbus. It will also be the first Peacock/WWE Network Special following WWE’s biggest event of the summer, SummerSlam set from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In more news, WWE is set to return to the legendary Madison Square Garden arena in New York City on September 10 for a live SmackDown TV episode. PWInsider reports that WWE will return to The World’s Most Famous Arena for a live TV taping. However, there is no update available on when tickets will go on sale.

WWE apparently had multiple holds for potential dates at the MSG over the next year. The September 10 date has just been internally locked in as of last week. Usually, the company runs its annual post-Christmas non-televised live event on December 26 from this venue. There’s no update whether that date has been kept intact for later this year.

WWE's visit to Madison Square Garden will happen after a gap of a couple of years. Back on September 9, 2019 (leading up to Clash of Champions PPV of that year), an episode of Raw featuring Stone Cold Steve Austin aired from the venue. The following night, The Undertaker made his final TV appearance at The Garden in an episode of Tuesday Night SmackDown Live.

WWE resumes touring on July 16 with a live episode of Friday Night SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. You can check the updated listing of tour dates for 2021:

* Friday, July 16: SmackDown from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX

* Sunday, July 18: Money In the Bank from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX

* Monday, July 19: RAW from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX

* Friday, July 23: SmackDown from the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, OH

* Saturday, July 24: Supershow from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

* Sunday, July 25: Supershow from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

* Monday, July 26: RAW from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO

* Friday, July 30: SmackDown from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN

* Saturday, July 31: Supershow from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

* Sunday, August 1: Supershow from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

* Monday, August 2: RAW from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL

* Friday, August 6: SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL

* Saturday, August 7: Supershow from the Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, FL

* Sunday, August 8: Supershow from the Stephen O’Connell Center in Gainesville, FL

* Monday, August 9: RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL

* Friday, August 13: SmackDown from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK

* Saturday, August 14: Supershow from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

* Sunday, August 15: Supershow from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, SC

* Monday, August 16: RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX

* Friday, August 20: SmackDown from the Phoenix Suns Arena in Phoenix, AZ

* Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV

* Sunday, August 22: Supershow from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO

* Monday, August 23: RAW from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, CA

* Friday, August 27: SmackDown from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, AR

* Monday, August 30: RAW from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK

* Friday, September 3: SmackDown from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

* Monday, September 6: RAW from the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL

* Friday, September 10: SmackDown from Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY (yet to be confirmed by WWE)

* Monday, September 13: RAW from the TD Garden in Boston, MA (yet to be confirmed by WWE)

* Sunday, September 26: Clash of Champions from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH (yet to be confirmed by WWE)