WWE confirm Asuka’s debut opponent at the TLC PPV

Bengaluru, October 11: Asuka has been the most dominating champion in the history of NXT. From the get-going on the division, she was born to rule. By dethroning Bayley from her championship reign, her arrival was declared. Nobody could topple from her spot, since then.

WWE has established her as the counterpart to Goldberg in WCW. So, Asuka overtook the record of the former WCW franchise player of 173 match’s undefeated streak. Then she surpassed both the records held by CM Punk and The New Day for championship reigns of 434 & 482 days, consecutively.

She set a milestone for holding the NXT Women’s Championship for 500+ days which is a benchmark for any performer on NXT or even in the main WWE shows. So, when it comes to her debut, the anticipation is quite high about it. We know that WWE TLC will witness her debut match.

This week’s WWE Raw confirmed the opponent to be pitted against her on that night. Since most of the women on the roster were eager to welcome Asuka on the Raw division, Kurt Angle made a fatal-5-way elimination match with the winner getting a shot to the Empress of Tomorrow.

Emma turned out to be the winner by pinning the Boss, Sasha Banks with a quick roll up. So, the match between Asuka and Emma has now been confirmed to take place on October 22nd. This is going to be Emma’s first ever solo match after re-debuting on the Raw roster, as well.

The announcement created quite a buzz around the internet as the two competitors already had a confrontation on Twitter. Also, on the recent WWE Raw fallout show, Emma bragged about getting the opportunity and stated that the focus should always be on her.

These two had quite a heated rivalry back in the NXT division and will recreate the feud on the main roster, as well. It will be interesting to witness how much resistance Emma can put up against the former NXT Women’s Champion.