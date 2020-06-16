WWE confirm Hall of Famer Edge needs surgery following injury at Backlash

Dubbed as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, The Rated R Superstar was not only hunted down by The Apex Predator but also taken out from the scene for good measures.

As per sources, Edge reportedly suffered a torn triceps in his right arm while doing re-takes for the match that was taped earlier this month at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

WWE.com then further confirmed that Edge has already undergone a successful surgery to fix the issues,

“WWE Digital has confirmed that Edge suffered a torn triceps as a result of injuries sustained during The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. Edge has undergone successful surgery and is currently rehabbing at home.

The Rated-R Superstar faced Randy Orton in a grueling test of in-ring skills at WWE Backlash. Both competitors were pushed to the brink, but The Viper prevailed over his former friend in the highly intense match.”

There is no official return timetable available for the 11-time world champion, as of this writing. He is expected to be out of action for around 8 months or so as a torn triceps is considered to be quite a serious injury. The next installment of Edge vs Randy Orton trilogy was speculated to happen at Summerslam 2020 which should no longer be on the card after this injury.

On a related note, WWE used the injury of Edge to continue the storyline on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Randy Orton opened the show gloating over the win at Backlash when former World Heavyweight Champion and Edge’s best friend Christian returned to set up an Unsanctioned match against Orton. This was the first time that Captain Charisma came back in a physical capacity on Raw after March 2014 when he had to retire due to concussion issues.

The unsanctioned match started with an interruption from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair who tried to get Christian out of the match for his own safety. Then Flair turned on him hitting a low blow and allowing Orton to connect with the Punt Kick to win the match that lasted for exactly 1-minute. Orton then sent Raw off-air bragging about ending the careers of Edge and Christian on two consecutive nights.