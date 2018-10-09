WWE confirm main events for Crown Jewel and Evolution PPV

Evolution PPV event will host a clash between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella as the biggest marquee match of the evening. We earlier reported about this as per various sources. These two are the biggest mainstream female superstars of the industry and WWE think two of them fighting each other will add all the hype needed for the inaugural Evolution show.

After weeks of delay WWE officials finally managed to confirm the main event match by a heel-turn from The Bella Twins. After Ronda Rousey won the tag team match during last night’s Raw, her partners (Nikki and Brie) delivered a blindside attack on her. She tried to fight out of it, but the number games came into play soon. The segment ended with Nikki Bella posing with the Raw women’s championship standing over Ronda Rousey.

Later she made a bold statement during a post-match interview with Kyla Braxton that said,

"Brie and I are here for Evolution but we're here to remind everyone, even Ronda Rousey, that this is a Bellalution. Thank you,"

Right after that, WWE.com announced that Nikki Bella will indeed challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw women’s championship at Evolution. Here’re the official statement,

“WWE Evolution just might become a “Bellalution” when Nikki Bella challenges Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women’s Championship. Will the ultra-confident Nikki Bella take down The Rowdy One, or will she be forced to submit to Rousey’s notoriously deadly Armbar? Don’t miss any of the action at WWE Evolution, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. ET.”

That’s not all from last night’s Raw as we also got confirmation about a DX reunion at WWE Crown Jewel PPV event. Triple H and Shawn Michaels did not take the ambush from Undertaker and Kane, lightly. So they made an appearance on the flagship show to challenge the Brothers of Destruction in a match.

Moments after that moment happened, WWE.com confirmed the match with following statement,

“Are you ready? Shawn Michaels, stepping back into the ring for the first time since 2010, partners with Triple H in a Tag Team Match for the ages at WWE Crown Jewel, as D-Generation X take on The Brothers of Destruction, The Undertaker & Kane. Who will emerge from WWE Crown Jewel with a win to quell the debates and settle the score? As the storm rages on, what kind of turbulence awaits these two factions in the weeks leading to their historic showdown?”

The news of Shawn Michaels will come out of retirement has been doing the rounds for weeks now and we had the reports confirmed last night on Raw. The fans have been asking for this for the last eight years. So this will finally happen at Crown Jewel. Things can’t better than this as the legendary name is lacing up his boots, once again.