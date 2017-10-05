WWE confirms major additions to Hell in a Cell PPV

Bengaluru, October 5: WWE want to exceed a level to make the main event of the Hell in a Cell PPV a major success. From the very beginning of the storyline between Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens, the creative team has pulled out all stops so that the bad blood between the two look more realistic.

This was the sole reason why Vince McMahon made an appearance at the Sin City edition and digest a beating at the hands of Owens. The angle was converted into a redemption scenario where the prodigal son will seek vengeance against the prizefighter inside the ominous structure.

The final segment of this week’s Smackdown Live was supposed to have a face-off between Shane and Owens to close the show. Prior to the segment kick off, the commissioner came up with a huge announcement which will definitely have a bigger impact on the match.

The Hell in a Cell match will now be contested as a Falls Count Anywhere match. This means the competitors do not need to pin or submit his opponent inside the ring in order to get the win. Rather, they can hit their respective opponent anywhere in the arena and take immediate advantage of the impact.

Shane also informed that once the door of the steel structure closes this Sunday, hell will let lose on Owens. The Falls Count Anywhere stipulation will ensure that there will be no stop whatsoever during the contest.

Apart from this particular alteration, there’s an additional match that was confirmed. The team of Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder better known as the Hype Bros will lock horns with the team of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable at Hell in a Cell. The match will take place in the kick-off show of the PPV.

Also, after a significant hiatus from Smackdown Live, The Fashion Files will return at the PPV. The popular antics from Tyler Breeze and Fandango will also be present this Sunday night to entertain the crowd as confirmed by WWE.