English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE confirm return of Clash of Champions, Updated 2019 PPV schedule revealed

By Raja
Clash of Champions (image courtesy Twitter)
Clash of Champions (image courtesy Twitter)

Bengaluru, June 19: After little over a decade, WWE is set to re-visit a city enriched with old school wrestling memories for a pay-per-view event which in turn will alter the programme schedule during the fall. As much as it could excite the WWE Universe, the bad news is it would force the all-women PPV event named Evolution being removed from the schedule.

As per the latest confirmation by the WWE and their officials, Clash of Champions pay-per-view will return on September 15th, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be the show which will witness the culmination of post-Summerslam storylines from Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live.

Also, the event will mark the final PPV event before Smackdown Live moves to FOX Sports during fall. Earlier, Hell in a Cell was booked in this slot, but that event has now been moved back to its original slot of October. Clash of Champions was off the programme in 2018, but will now return to the storied wrestling city of Charlotte.

It is only fitting to bring back Clash of Champions here as this event is based on the prestige of the titles the champions proudly possess. Every championship will be on the line on this particular night and that brings a long backstory related to this event that was originally a WCW pay-per-view back in the 90s.

Hopefully, WWE will produce another successful version of this returning show as we have to miss Evolution II. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that the October-PPV is not present on the current WWE programmes schedule. Hell in a Cell will be the only WWE Network special in that particular month.

However, WWE did bring back the excitement for the pro-wrestling fans in Charlotte which they also dub as the Flair Country. Apart from the Flair father-daughter duo in WWE, the host venue of Clash of Champions, Spectrum Center is the home of the late Dean Smith and the North Carolina Tar Heels who also has headquarters for Jim Crockett Promotions Inc.

The last time this venue hosted a WWE PPV was Vengeance in 2006. So the box-office should be remarkable when the tickets for Clash of Champions go on sale from June 21st onwards. Meanwhile, you may have a look at the updated PPV schedule of 2019,

23rd June: Stomping Grounds (Tacoma, Washington)

14th July: Extreme Rules (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

11th August: Summerslam (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

15th September: Clash of Champions (Charlotte, North Carolina)

6th October: Hell in a Cell (Atlanta, Georgia)

1st November: Saudi Arabia PPV (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

24th November: Survivor Series (Chicago, Illinois)

15th December: Tables, Ladders & Chairs (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

More WWE News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 25 - June 19 2019, 03:00 PM
New Zealand
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: wwe wwe raw wwe smackdown
Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 12:14 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue