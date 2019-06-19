WWE confirm return of Clash of Champions, Updated 2019 PPV schedule revealed

As per the latest confirmation by the WWE and their officials, Clash of Champions pay-per-view will return on September 15th, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. It will be the show which will witness the culmination of post-Summerslam storylines from Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live.

Also, the event will mark the final PPV event before Smackdown Live moves to FOX Sports during fall. Earlier, Hell in a Cell was booked in this slot, but that event has now been moved back to its original slot of October. Clash of Champions was off the programme in 2018, but will now return to the storied wrestling city of Charlotte.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE will be bringing the Clash of Champions to Spectrum Center on Sunday, September 15, at 6:30 p.m., marking the first WWE pay-per-view event in Charlotte in more than 10 years.



Tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m: https://t.co/iUuFvmGWAo pic.twitter.com/qebuiE56Fq — Spectrum Center (@spectrumcenter) June 17, 2019

It is only fitting to bring back Clash of Champions here as this event is based on the prestige of the titles the champions proudly possess. Every championship will be on the line on this particular night and that brings a long backstory related to this event that was originally a WCW pay-per-view back in the 90s.

Hopefully, WWE will produce another successful version of this returning show as we have to miss Evolution II. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that the October-PPV is not present on the current WWE programmes schedule. Hell in a Cell will be the only WWE Network special in that particular month.

Not on schedule at this moment. https://t.co/zbr6hq6FSc — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 16, 2019

However, WWE did bring back the excitement for the pro-wrestling fans in Charlotte which they also dub as the Flair Country. Apart from the Flair father-daughter duo in WWE, the host venue of Clash of Champions, Spectrum Center is the home of the late Dean Smith and the North Carolina Tar Heels who also has headquarters for Jim Crockett Promotions Inc.

The last time this venue hosted a WWE PPV was Vengeance in 2006. So the box-office should be remarkable when the tickets for Clash of Champions go on sale from June 21st onwards. Meanwhile, you may have a look at the updated PPV schedule of 2019,

23rd June: Stomping Grounds (Tacoma, Washington)

14th July: Extreme Rules (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

11th August: Summerslam (Toronto, Ontario, Canada)

15th September: Clash of Champions (Charlotte, North Carolina)

6th October: Hell in a Cell (Atlanta, Georgia)

1st November: Saudi Arabia PPV (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

24th November: Survivor Series (Chicago, Illinois)

15th December: Tables, Ladders & Chairs (Minneapolis, Minnesota)