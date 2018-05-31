WWE confirm Ronda Rousey will join tour to Japan

There is a huge difference between these two, though. Brock Lesnar makes sporadic appearances in the WWE. But, Ronda Rousey, on the other hand, has made several appearances since her debut in Wrestlemania. This automatically made her a universal face of the roster. Lesnar has always been a top heel in Raw.

The debut that Ronda Rousey made at Wrestlemania 34 might be the greatest of all time. She teamed up with Kurt Angle to defeat the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. She followed that without making any fuss and made herself available for the United Kingdom tour of the company, as well.

Now, she is set to be part of another upcoming tour. Every year, WWE makes a trip to the fareast where they visit countries like China, Japan and the same schedule will be followed, this year as well. WWE will return to the fareast this summer.

To the delight of the fans, Ronda Rousey is now included in it. She will make her presence felt in the WWE Live Event hosted at the Edison Arena in Osaka, Japan. The show is slated for August 31st. It means that WWE will arrange the tour once Summerslam season is over.

Several other names of the roster will be a part of the tour. Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Bray Wyatt, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, Natalya and more are being advertised to perform on this upcoming night.

If this schedule remains intact then there are chances that Ronda Rousey will go to Japan as the WWE Raw women's championship. She is getting a title shot at the Money in the Bank PPV event against Nia Jax. This is only her televised second match in the company. We will see if she can make history by picking up the title.