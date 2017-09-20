WWE confirm the return of Starrcade event in November

Bengaluru, September 20: WWE still holds their tradition to bring back some of the great old PPV gimmicks back into their event calendar. Most recently they confirmed to bring back the biggest event from the WCW promotion. It will be the return of the Starrcade event in the month of November after 17 long years.

The Wrestlemania-kind show from WCW will be a special event hosted by the Smackdown brand on November 25th. It will be hosted by the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The confirmation of the return of Starrcade was posted via the twitter handle of the WWE. Check out the further details provided on WWE.com,

“Starrcade is back, and for the first time in 30 years, it’s coming home. On Saturday, Nov. 25, during Thanksgiving weekend, Starrcade returns when the Superstars of SmackDown LIVE descend on Greensboro, N.C., for a historic event at the Greensboro Coliseum.

As the calendar turned to the 1990s, a new generation of competitors emerged to take the Starrcade spotlight, like Sting, Vader, and the nWo. The last edition of Starrcade under the WCW banner took place in December 2000.

Now, fans in Greensboro will get the opportunity to be a part of history, as Starrcade returns with an absolutely stacked card featuring two Steel Cage Matches.”

As you can see, we can certainly expect that the match card of the event will be a packed one.

Check out the already scheduled one, here:

WWE Championship Steel Cage Match

Jinder Mahal Vs Shinsuke Nakamura

SmackDown Women’s Championship Steel Cage Match

Natalya Vs Charlotte Flair

United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles Vs Baron Corbin vs. Rusev

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Texas Tornado Match

The New Day Vs The Usos

Other Matches

Sami Zayn Vs Kevin Owens

Bobby Roode Vs Dolph Ziggler

Breezango Vs Aiden English Vs Mike Kanellis

.@WWE LIVE STARRCADE is back on 11/25 for the first time in two decades with double steel cage match main events! Check out the lineup below pic.twitter.com/IBApHh6pMk — Greensboro Coliseum (@Gbocoliseum) September 18, 2017

Since Survivor Series will be hosted just days prior to Starrcade, chances are that it will not be a PPV event. Rather, it will only be a WWE network special show on behalf of Smackdown. T

he Hardy Boyz will also be present on the show since North Carolina is their hometown. Plus, the presence of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and The Rock 'n’ Roll Express have also been confirmed.