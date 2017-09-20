WWE confirm two big matches for No Mercy PPV

Bengaluru, September 20: The No Mercy match card had already shaped to be big with two first-time-ever historic matches in it. But, The Miz had several complaints with it since this would have marked the second PPV in a row where he would not defend his Intercontinental Championship.

The tantrum thrown by the Intercontinental champion was tackled by the Raw GM quite well as he announced a fatal-four-way match to determine a number one contender for the title. Later it became a six-pack challenge that featured The Hardy Boyz, Elias, Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Jason Jordan.

The Miz had a problem with Jordan from the beginning and he also taunted him several times during the previous matchup. But, Kurt Angle’s son turned out to be the winner pinning Axel with a neck breaker. So, with that being said, The Miz Vs Jason Jordan for the Intercontinental title has been made official at No Mercy.

Check out the updates from WWE.com, here:

“At WWE No Mercy, Jason Jordan will have the opportunity to silence The Miz, who has accused Jordan of receiving favoritism from his father, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle, and take The A-Lister’s coveted Intercontinental Title all at the same time.

"Don’t miss a moment of the action when The Miz clashes with Jason Jordan at WWE No Mercy, this Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.”

Apart from this particular match, the Raw Women’s championship match has also been altered. Previously, it was fatal-4-way featuring Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Emma. As seen on Raw, Bayley returned to the scene and built momentum by beating down Bliss.

Bayley missed the Summerslam PPV title match due to injury. However, Kurt Angle has slotted her into the title match which now makes it a fatal-5-way match. So, the champion will have to worry about four opponents rather than three. The match was later confirmed on WWE.com,

“Alexa Bliss will look to retain her Raw Women’s Championship against incredible odds when “The Goddess” battles Sasha Banks, Bayley, Nia Jax and Emma in a Fatal 5-Way Match at No Mercy. Who will walk out of WWE No Mercy with the Raw Woman’s Title? Find out this Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on award-winning WWE Network.”