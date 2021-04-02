WWE confirms Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal for Wrestlemania 37 weekend

WWE Official Adam Pearce has confirmed that the next SmackDown will feature the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal and a Fatal-4-Way over the SmackDown Tag Team Titles currently held by Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Also, the show will feature appearances by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Hall of Famer and 2021 Royal Rumble match winner Edge to promote their Triple Threat on Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

BREAKING NEWS:

Per @ScrapDaddyAP, next week we'll see a special #WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX with the 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal', a Fatal 4-Way for the SmackDown Tag Titles, and we'll hear from @WWERomanReigns, @EdgeRatedR, & @WWEDanielBryan! pic.twitter.com/yYWM556N5E — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

It's to be noted that SmackDown, next week won't be a live show but rather a taped version. This should also mark the final taping for WWE at their current ThunderDome residency at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida as they exit for the Yuengling Center in Tampa, once WrestleMania gets over.

Adam Pearce has named the following participants for the Battle Royal dedicated toward the legendary Andre the Giant,

* Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Tucker.

More names are expected to join the melee with some surprise appearances when the actual match will take place, going by the earlier experience.

The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal participants will be: pic.twitter.com/tbWaT000CB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 1, 2021

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was last seen in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 where Braun Strowman received the win. Then the match was nixed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The inaugural match was Cesaro in 2014 at WrestleMania 30. Big Show in 2015, King Corbin in 2016, Mojo Rawley in 2017, and Matt Hardy in 2018 won this prestigious match, thereafter.

Since WWE hasn’t made any announcement, it seems that there won't be any WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal in 2021. This match was also not held in 2020 due to the pandemic. For the female counterpart, the inaugural winner was Naomi at WrestleMania 34 in 2018 while Carmella won in 2019.

In more updates, it has also been confirmed the teams that will challenge Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler for their SmackDown Tag Team Titles, next week. The full match lineup features Roode and Ziggler vs. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy.

Updated card for next week's SmackDown stands as follows,

* WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be in attendance for plugging in their Triple Threat at WrestleMania 37 Night Two

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way against, The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Alpha Academy - Otis and Chad Gable, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

* The 2021 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Match

Participants: Akira Tozawa, Angel Garza, Cedric Alexander, Drew Gulak, Elias, Erik, Gran Metalik, Humberto Carrillo, Jaxson Ryker, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Lince Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Mustafa Ali, Ricochet, Shelton Benjamin, Shinsuke Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, Tucker.