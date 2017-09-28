WWE confirms full match card of Hell in a Cell PPV

Bengaluru, September 28: The past edition of Smackdown Live confirmed the match card of the upcoming PPV in October, which will be one of the most exciting events of the calendar, Hell in a Cell at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with two matches inside the unforgiven steel structure.

The main event will witness Shane McMahon battling it out against Kevin Owens inside the cell while Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE title against Shinsuke Nakamura. After some confusion about this match, it is now confirmed that this championship match will be contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

Apart from these contests, four new matches were made official on this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. The physical altercation between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin has continued for weeks now. Corbin laid down the championship challenge for the PPV and it was accepted by AJ Styles which was later confirmed by WWE.

WWE.com also confirmed the first-ever Hell in a Cell match that will be contested for the Smackdown tag team titles. The New Day will defend their championships against The Usos in a rematch from the Sin City episode.

It was also announced that there will be a rubber match at the Hell in a Cell PPV between Randy Orton and Rusev. Both the superstars have one victory against each other, for now, and will look to end the rivalry with a big win.

Dolph Ziggler mimicking other superstars’ entrances reached to a ridiculous state. So, Bobby Roode laid down the challenge to the show-off to meet him inside the ring at the PPV. WWE inserted the match into the Hell in a Cell card which will mark the debut match for The Glorious One.

Here is the full match card of the Smackdown-exclusive event:

Hell In a Cell Match

Shane McMahon Vs Kevin Owens

Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Usos Vs The New Day

WWE Championship Match

Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Championship Match

Charlotte Flair Vs Natalya

WWE United States Championship Match

Baron Corbin Vs AJ Styles

Other Matches

Randy Orton Vs Rusev

Bobby Roode Vs Dolph Ziggler