WWE confirms full match card of Hell in a Cell PPV

Bengaluru, September 28: The past edition of Smackdown Live confirmed the match card of the upcoming PPV in October, which will be one of the most exciting events of the calendar, Hell in a Cell at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan with two matches inside the unforgiven steel structure.
The main event will witness Shane McMahon battling it out against Kevin Owens inside the cell while Jinder Mahal will defend his WWE title against Shinsuke Nakamura. After some confusion about this match, it is now confirmed that this championship match will be contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure.
Apart from these contests, four new matches were made official on this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. The physical altercation between AJ Styles and Baron Corbin has continued for weeks now. Corbin laid down the championship challenge for the PPV and it was accepted by AJ Styles which was later confirmed by WWE.
The challenge has been laid down, and @REALBobbyRoode tells @HEELZiggler that #HIAC will be....#GLORIOUS! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/pbZ1HsjgPO— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017
The #SDLive #TagTitles are ON THE LINE when #TheNewDay defends their championship against @WWEUsos at #HIAC, LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/m0s3C5aoEi— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017
WWE.com also confirmed the first-ever Hell in a Cell match that will be contested for the Smackdown tag team titles. The New Day will defend their championships against The Usos in a rematch from the Sin City episode.
It was also announced that there will be a rubber match at the Hell in a Cell PPV between Randy Orton and Rusev. Both the superstars have one victory against each other, for now, and will look to end the rivalry with a big win.
.@RandyOrton's message is clear: He wants @RusevBUL to prepare himself for #TheViper at #HIAC!— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) September 27, 2017
Oh, and Happy #RusevDay. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/3REC3RuH7t
The #LoneWolf @BaronCorbinWWE's challenge has been ACCEPTED! He will look to capture #USChampion @AJStylesOrg's title at #HIAC! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/dJzZzzAsEX— WWE (@WWE) September 27, 2017
Dolph Ziggler mimicking other superstars’ entrances reached to a ridiculous state. So, Bobby Roode laid down the challenge to the show-off to meet him inside the ring at the PPV. WWE inserted the match into the Hell in a Cell card which will mark the debut match for The Glorious One.
Here is the full match card of the Smackdown-exclusive event:
Hell In a Cell Match
Shane McMahon Vs Kevin Owens
Hell In a Cell for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships
The Usos Vs The New Day
WWE Championship Match
Shinsuke Nakamura Vs Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Championship Match
Charlotte Flair Vs Natalya
WWE United States Championship Match
Baron Corbin Vs AJ Styles
Other Matches
Randy Orton Vs Rusev
Bobby Roode Vs Dolph Ziggler