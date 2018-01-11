WWE confirms two more championship matches for Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, Jan 11: The Royal Rumble match is shaping up to be one of the biggest. Numerous big names have already been declared to enter the fray on a weekly basis.

But, we need to remember there will be a number of other championship matches at the PPV, as well. Recently, two more title matches were added to make the card even more stacked.

Sheamus and Cesaro lost the tag team titles on the Christmas edition of WWE Raw. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan became the new champions just on the night they started to team up. So, this was taken as a fluke win by the former champs who do has the due rematch on demand.

So, addressing their pledge, the general manager of WWE Raw, Kurt Angle made the rematch official for the tag team titles at the Royal Rumble PPV. The confirmation was made further on WWE.com,

“Destiny didn’t quite bring them together, but Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Jason Jordan are destined to be in for an incredible fight when they defend their newly-captured titles against former champions Cesaro & Sheamus at Royal Rumble."

In case you don't know, Sheamus and Cesaro will be on the verge to set a new record at the PPV. Currently, they are three-time winners of the Raw tag team titles which is the highest number of reign alongside another team. (Heath Slater and Justin Gabriel) So, with another win, The Bar would surpass the record becoming 4-time champs.

Another tag team match was made official for Royal Rumble too. As per the announcement from Daniel Bryan, The Usos will defend the Smackdown tag team championships against Chad Gable-Shelton Benjamin. In addition, the match was made a two out of three falls match.



WWE.com confirmed this fifth championship match at Royal Rumble PPV,

“Technically, Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin already beat The Usos twice. To win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, however, they’ll have to do it two more times. The mat mavens will challenge Jimmy & Jey Uso in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match at Royal Rumble.”

These are the title matches announced for the January 28th night,



Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Title

Kane vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals

Bobby Roode or Mojo Rawley vs. Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods

RAW Tag Team Title Match

Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan

Smackdown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin