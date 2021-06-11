WWE considers Ronda Rousey to be retired from in-ring action

Bengaluru, June 11: WWE Universe would have been thrilled to get back Ronda Rousey on Monday Night Raw especially at a time when the show is suffering from a lack of star powers. But that’s not happening due to given multiple factors in play.
In addition, the mainstream attraction is considered to be already done with in-ring action. Back in April, Ronda Rousey announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Travis Browne. The news came just after WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan had commented her on return in an interview.
While her pregnancy news presumably ruled her out of WWE appearances for the whole of 2021, Wrestling Observer reports that WWE Official no longer sees the former Raw Women's Champion as an active wrestler. In fact, the reliable source stated that Rousey is considered retired from professional wrestling.
The longest-reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion is often credited to solidify UFC business. Being a popular face during her heyday, she made people believe that women can also become successful in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts.
She quickly entered the title picture and thereby won the WWE RAW Women’s Championship from Alexa Bliss at Summerslam 2018. The title run continued until WrestleMania 35 where she dropped the belt to Becky Lynch in a 'winner takes all’ triple threat match also involving Charlotte Flair.
Currently, apart from enjoying her journey towards motherhood, Rousey has also been filming her ESPN+ series. It was announced back in December that she would be one of the hosts for the “Peyton’s Places” series. Originally, a football-themed documentary, the series is expanding this season to tell the stories of athletes from other sports leagues, also.
