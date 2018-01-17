WWE contact two former champions to return at Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, January 17: The WWE have contacted two former champions to represent the first ever Women's Royal Rumble match, according to a report from PWInsider.com.

Ever since Stephanie McMahon announced the all-women Royal Rumble match, the speculations surrounding the 30-woman battle is quite high. This is that one particular match which breaks the barriers between the male and female divisions. The scenario where a female superstar can choose her opponent for the championship is set to finally become a reality.

Also, this, in turn, will take the women's division one step ahead while getting a main-event Wrestlemania, was the ultimate goal of the women's revolution. So, the expectations are higher than ever with this particular Royal Rumble match.

Needless to say, the creative heads are working hard to make this match something to remember for years to come. Numerous surprises may be in-store in the form of the Rumble entrants. It is evident that we will see a number of former superstars return on that night.

Recently PWInsider.com gave us some insight about it and revealed two surprise names. According to the source, Molly Holly is almost guaranteed to enter the match. In case you have forgotten, she is former women's champion from the Ruthless Aggression Era. Unlike other female stars during that time, she was the one who was very technical.

The source also hinted that Molly Holly might be considered as a candidate to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 2018. Hence, she will be present working with the company for a while during this season which increases the chance of her presence at Royal Rumble.

The other former champion who was contacted by the officials is Michelle McCool. Apparently, WWE approached the first unified Divas and Women's champion who has given a positive nod for the return. Hence, she was included in video packages. In recent times, she desired to be back in the WWE for one more stint via the social media.

As her husband, The Undertaker will return on WWE Raw 25th anniversary, it is expected that she would be back, as well. However, even if her comeback is a secret, it will not be revealed on that night. It is likely that the officials will keep it under wraps until the night of Royal Rumble arrives.