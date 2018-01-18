WWE couple John Cena and Nikki Bella celebrate engagement party

Bengaluru, January 18: WWE couple John Cena and Nikki Bella celebrated their engagement party last weekend with family and friends.

There's no doubt that John Cena and Nikki Bella are the most decorated wrestling couple in the world. The pair, in fact have the maximum number of followers in the WWE as part of the male and female locker rooms.

Last year, they had a dream engagement segment at Wrestlemania 33. After all the drama that they went through for not getting married on the Total Divas show, John Cena finally was on his knees to propose to Nikki at the biggest event of the year. This happened in front of an audience of 75000 and was also the first-time ever in the pro-wrestling ring.

Ever since the segment happened on live TV, speculations started on the social media as to when they will finally tie the knot. On numerous occasions, both of them were asked about their marriage which is yet to be disclosed. Recently, they celebrated their engagement once again.

Such a wonderful, meaningful, emotional day yesterday with the woman of my dreams and both of our families. I love you Nicole, you’ve made me realize the importance of togetherness. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 14, 2018

John Cena posted a tweet which hinted that they had celebrated an event with family and friends. He expressed his deep love for Nikki Bella with this post. His lady love too responded quickly to hint that something special had really happened in their life. With their profile being totally active on the social media, the fans started further speculations about it.

Aww my Love... It was so magical. Love you too John. ❤️ https://t.co/QJAtxBRJjy — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 14, 2018

Some fans even wondered if they had decided to have a secret wedding. However, that was not the case. The real story was clarified in a post on WWE.com which revealed that the couple had recently hosted a party to celebrate their engagement. Check out the updates from the official website,

“Can we just say it? John Cena & Nikki Bella are absolutely adorable! The couple held their engagement party on Saturday night that had family and friends from both the Cena and Bella clans present. Cena gave the WWE Universe a bit of insight on the incredible experience with this tweet.”

Both John Cena and Nikki Bella are considered to be the marquee players of the company. Whether with the company or not, they always remain in the spotlight with the help of the social media and other mainstream activities.

With the Wrestlemania season coming up, both are expected to be back on WWE TV, soon.