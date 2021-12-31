WWE Day 1 kick-off match and potential winners revealed

Full card for the night has already been announced over the past few weeks while WWE has now added a kick-off pre-show match to the PPV. In a tag team action, Sheamus and Ridge Holland will team up to take on Cesaro and Ricochet.

This marks the continuation of the ongoing feud between Cesaro and the UK native duo in Sheamus and Ridge Holland. For weeks now, the two heel superstars have been distracting the Swiss Superman in his scheduled matches and it’s time for him to get payback with a high-flying superstar in his corner.





Let’s kick 2022 off with a bang and leather these two numptys! #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/sRhIkXKsvQ — Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) December 30, 2021

The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view takes place, tomorrow night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The updated card for the night goes as follows,

WWE Universal Title Match



Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Title



Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)



RAW Women’s Title Match



Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)



WWE Intercontinental Title Match



Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)



SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match



The New Day vs. The Usos (c)



RAW Tag Team Titles Match



The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)



WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz



Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss



Kickoff Pre-show



Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland



Betting odds for the top five matches from WWE Day 1 have been released, courtesy of BetOnline indicating that no title change is expected on this first-ever PPV event.

Big E is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship in a Fatal Four-Way. The Power of Positivity is the favourite to retain at -165 odds while Rollins carries the second-highest odds at +240. Bobby Lashley has the second-lowest odds at +350 as Owens is most likely to digest the pinfall loss at +500.



In the main event of the night, Roman Reigns (-250) is the obvious favourite to keep the belt around his shoulder. Possibly Paul Heyman will play a key role in the outcome of the match which should set up another rematch between Lesnar and Reigns at Wrestlemania 38.





In a major attraction from the card, WWE Hall of Famer Edge (-700) is a long-shot favourite against The Miz (+400). Possibly, a return by another WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix will help out the Rated-R Superstar in upstaging the Hollywood A-lister.

In other revealed odds, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Smackdown tag team champions The Usos are predictably favourite to keep their strong title reign ongoing.

At a glance, the full betting odds released by the source for WWE Day 1 matches stand as follows, (The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +)



WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -250 vs. Brock Lesnar +170



WWE Champion Big E -165 vs. Seth Rollins +250 vs. Kevin Owens +500 vs. Bobby Lashley +350 – Fatal 4 Match



Edge -700 vs. The Miz +400



WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos -250 vs. The New Day +170



WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -300 vs. Liv Morgan +200