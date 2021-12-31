WWE Day 1 kick-off match and potential winners revealed

Bengaluru, Dec 31: WWE Day 1 is barely 48 hours away which should kick-start things for the biggest professional wrestling company in a big way if not the COVID-19 pandemic causes any hindrance.
Full card for the night has already been announced over the past few weeks while WWE has now added a kick-off pre-show match to the PPV. In a tag team action, Sheamus and Ridge Holland will team up to take on Cesaro and Ricochet.
This
marks
the
continuation
of
the
ongoing
feud
between
Cesaro
and
the
UK
native
duo
in
Sheamus
and
Ridge
Holland.
For
weeks
now,
the
two
heel
superstars
have
been
distracting
the
Swiss
Superman
in
his
scheduled
matches
and
it’s
time
for
him
to
get
payback
with
a
high-flying
superstar
in
his
corner.
Let’s kick 2022 off with a bang and leather these two numptys! #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/sRhIkXKsvQ— Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) December 30, 2021
WWE
Universal
Title
Match
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)
Fatal
4
Way
for
the
WWE
Title
Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The New Day vs. The Usos (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)
WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. The Miz
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Kickoff Pre-show
Ricochet and Cesaro vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
Betting odds for the top five matches from WWE Day 1 have been released, courtesy of BetOnline indicating that no title change is expected on this first-ever PPV event.
Big
E
is
scheduled
to
defend
his
WWE
Championship
in
a
Fatal
Four-Way.
The
Power
of
Positivity
is
the
favourite
to
retain
at
-165
odds
while
Rollins
carries
the
second-highest
odds
at
+240.
Bobby
Lashley
has
the
second-lowest
odds
at
+350
as
Owens
is
most
likely
to
digest
the
pinfall
loss
at
+500.
In the main event of the night, Roman Reigns (-250) is the obvious favourite to keep the belt around his shoulder. Possibly Paul Heyman will play a key role in the outcome of the match which should set up another rematch between Lesnar and Reigns at Wrestlemania 38.
In other revealed odds, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Smackdown tag team champions The Usos are predictably favourite to keep their strong title reign ongoing.
At
a
glance,
the
full
betting
odds
released
by
the
source
for
WWE
Day
1
matches
stand
as
follows,
(The
favorites
to
win
are
listed
as
–
while
the
underdogs
are
listed
with
+)
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -250 vs. Brock Lesnar +170
WWE Champion Big E -165 vs. Seth Rollins +250 vs. Kevin Owens +500 vs. Bobby Lashley +350 – Fatal 4 Match
Edge -700 vs. The Miz +400
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos -250 vs. The New Day +170
WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch -300 vs. Liv Morgan +200
