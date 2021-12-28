WWE Day 1: Main-event in jeopardy; New Title match announced

He again missed another show as WWE’s Holiday Tour continued from Orlando’s Amway Center, last night. As noted by attendees from the SmackDown house show that was simultaneously running with Raw, Jimmy and Jey announced to the crowd that their Tribal Chief is missing the show.



Following these two back-to-back absences, speculations went high about the WWE Day 1 main event for the Universal Title between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar being in jeopardy.





Get breaking news alerts. Allow Notifications

According to WrestleVotes, WWE Officials are hopeful that the WWE Day 1 PPV will take place with the full card, this Saturday night,“Regarding the availability of talent for this weekend’s Day 1 PPV, a source told me this morning that if the show was tonight, multiple matches would have to be changed.Good thing the event isn’t until Saturday & WWE is hopeful they can keep the card as is. All fluid at this time.”Taking Roman Reigns off the show appears to be a precautionary measure as he is immunocompromised due to his past history with leukaemia. WWE also pulled some other Superstars from the house shows as well as this week’s Raw to make sure that they are safe and ready to perform at the WWE Day 1 PPV on January 1.Seth Rollins previously admitted that he tested positive with COVID-19 and he was absent from Raw. Along with him, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Champion Big E, Bobby Lashley, Omos missed the final Raw of 2021 from Detroit.According to PWInsider, this episode of RAW had to be re-written due to multiple wrestlers testing positive for COVID-19. Interestingly, no matches were pulled off the Day 1 event but rather one more match was added to the card.The Street Profits have become the new number-one contenders to RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle.In the finals of the RK-Bronament, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to earn the right to challenge the Raw tag champs. WWE then announced that Orton and Riddle will defend their belts against The Street Profits at Saturday’s PPV event.The inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view takes place this New Year’s Day – Saturday, January 1 – from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the updated card of the night following Raw,Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (c)Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E (c)Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c)Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)The New Day vs. The Usos (c)The Street Profits vs. Randy Orton and Riddle (c)Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss