WWE Day 1 pay-per-view results, recap and highlights

Bengaluru, Jan 2: WWE Day 1 kicked things off in a big way for the WWE on the occasion of the New Year. The crowning of a new WWE Champion during the main event segment marked the highlight of the night.
Three more championships were on the line on the night where WWE Hall of Famer Edge received some unexpected help from his wife during the scheduled match against The Miz.
Check out the recap and results from the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event that took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia:
Kick-off Pre-show contest:
Ridge
Holland
and
Sheamus
vs.
Cesaro
and
Ricochet
Cesaro hit an uppercut as Sheamus went for a top rope move. Cesaro charged down but Sheamus moved, sending his opponent shoulder-first into the ring post. Sheamus came right back with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win the tag match.
.@WWESheamus manages to outlast @WWECesaro & @KingRicochet on the #WWEDay1 Kickoff!— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
🦚 https://t.co/TH3AlOnx8V pic.twitter.com/mGumCNsLPV
I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible.— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 1, 2022
A
brawl
broke
out
in
which
Woods
got
taken
out
as
The
Usos
hit
a
3D
(legendary
Dudley
Boys’
finishing
manoeuvre)
on
Kofi
to
get
the
pinfall
win
and
thereby
retain
the
tag
titles.
WHAT. A. MATCH. ☝️#AndStill #WWEDay1 pic.twitter.com/uSvRCwawiX— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
In
a
backstage
segment
after
the
match,
McIntyre
was
giving
an
interview
when
Moss
and
Corbin
pounced
on
him
for
an
attack.
Some
officials
ran
out
to
make
the
save
but
McIntyre
suffered
a
cervical
neck
strain
from
that
attack.
.@DMcIntyreWWE takes down Madcap Moss at #WWEDay1! @riddickMoss @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/4SsvnYTTnl— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
The
Street
Profits
(Montez
Ford
and
Angelo
Dawkins)
vs.
RK-Bro
(Randy
Orton
and
Riddle)
Rappers The Migos – Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff came out with Team RK-Bro to receive a huge hometown pop from the Atlanta audience.
A
brawl
broke
out
during
the
finishing
moments
of
the
match
where
Angelo
Dawkins
and
Riddle
got
taken
out.
Ford
headed
to
the
top
for
his
Frogsplash
from
the
heaven
move
but
Orton
rolled
out
of
the
way.
Orton
came
right
back
with
an
RKO
for
the
pin
to
win
and
retain
the
tag
titles.
RK-Migos!#WWEDay1 @RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @Migos pic.twitter.com/WOlNal2Lx0— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
Not what you want to see if you're @mikethemiz!#WWEDay1 @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/4IhmvtdRGl— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
Liv
Morgan
vs.
Becky
Lynch
Liv almost pulled off the win Liv by applying the Crossface on Becky. The champion rolled her over into a 2-count to break the hold. They tangled some more as Liv charged right back at Becky with the Ob-Livion finisher but Becky countered that into the Manhandle Slam for the pin to retain.
She is what she says she is. 🐐#WWEDay1 #AndSTILL #BigTimeBecks pic.twitter.com/Ga2cAE5C0N— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
Brock Lesnar was all over the place in the main event as he nailed Rollins, Owens, and the champion Big E with F5s but Lashley charged at him with a huge spear. The All-Mighty then applied The Hurt Lock to almost tapping out The Beast Incarnate via the submission finisher.
SPEAR! ⚡️#WWEDay1 @fightbobby @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/bXv6g1WcG0— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
