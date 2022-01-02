WWE Day 1 pay-per-view results, recap and highlights

Three more championships were on the line on the night where WWE Hall of Famer Edge received some unexpected help from his wife during the scheduled match against The Miz.

Check out the recap and results from the inaugural WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event that took place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia:

Kick-off Pre-show contest:

Ridge Holland and Sheamus vs. Cesaro and Ricochet



Cesaro hit an uppercut as Sheamus went for a top rope move. Cesaro charged down but Sheamus moved, sending his opponent shoulder-first into the ring post. Sheamus came right back with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win the tag match.





I yearn to perform tonight at #WWEDay1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible. — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 1, 2022

[Breaking news heading into the PPV was that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19, and hence his scheduled opponent Brock Lesnar was added to the WWE Title match to make it a Fatal-5-Way]The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. The UsosThe Usos hit a double Uso Splash on Kofi but somehow Woods leaps in out of nowhere to break up the pin-fall attempt.

A brawl broke out in which Woods got taken out as The Usos hit a 3D (legendary Dudley Boys’ finishing manoeuvre) on Kofi to get the pinfall win and thereby retain the tag titles.





Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (with Happy Corbin)McIntyre launched Moss to the mat from an upside-down hanging position in the turnbuckle. The Scottish Warrior then went straight through Moss with a Claymore Kick for the win at WWE Day 1.

In a backstage segment after the match, McIntyre was giving an interview when Moss and Corbin pounced on him for an attack. Some officials ran out to make the save but McIntyre suffered a cervical neck strain from that attack.





The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) vs. RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle)



Rappers The Migos – Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff came out with Team RK-Bro to receive a huge hometown pop from the Atlanta audience.

A brawl broke out during the finishing moments of the match where Angelo Dawkins and Riddle got taken out. Ford headed to the top for his Frogsplash from the heaven move but Orton rolled out of the way. Orton came right back with an RKO for the pin to win and retain the tag titles.





Edge vs. The Miz (with Maryse)Edge received a special 'The Brood’ themed entrance at WWE Day 1. Maryse expectedly created interferences in favour of The Miz which allowed him to hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Edge but the Hall of Famer kicked out.Suddenly, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix (Edge’s wife) appeared on the stage and chased out Maryse all around the ring. The Miz was distracted by this as Edge hit a Spear on him for the pin to win.

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch



Liv almost pulled off the win Liv by applying the Crossface on Becky. The champion rolled her over into a 2-count to break the hold. They tangled some more as Liv charged right back at Becky with the Ob-Livion finisher but Becky countered that into the Manhandle Slam for the pin to retain.





Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens vs. Big E

Brock Lesnar was all over the place in the main event as he nailed Rollins, Owens, and the champion Big E with F5s but Lashley charged at him with a huge spear. The All-Mighty then applied The Hurt Lock to almost tapping out The Beast Incarnate via the submission finisher.

But E made the save and hit a Big Ending on Lashley. E also scooped Lesnar for a Big Ending but Lesnar then countered with an F5 on E for the pin to win the title. Lesnar laughed at Lashley and MVP as they’re sitting at ringside to send WWE Day 1 off the air.