WWE Day 1 Premium Live Event canceled; Updated PLE listing revealed

Due to the success of the inaugural edition, WWE considered making it an annual event. It has already been announced that WWE Day 1 premium live event 2023 will take place on Sunday, January 1, from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brock Lesnar was also advertised for this show to kick things off in 2023 with a bang. However, things have since been changed as now it seems that WWE has possibly scrapped the event from their schedule, entirely.

According to the previous reports from Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a decision regarding WWE Day 1 was to be made last week. Primarily, a shift in the date was expected but Wrestlenomics reports that the event has already been canceled.

If that's the case then there won't be any WWE Network Specials from the main roster for a timespan of 60+ days starting in late November. Here's more from the source:

"WWE's Day 1 premium live event isn't taking place, according to multiple sources. The event originally scheduled for January 1, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta isn't being rescheduled or rebranded.

"There's no PLE for WWE expected between Survivor Series on November 26 and Royal Rumble on January 28. We couldn't confirm a reason but the cancelation could be related to appeasing WWE's business partner NBCUniversal."

In the main event of the first-ever WWE Day 1 on January 1 of 2022, Big E's WWE Championship reign came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar in a Fatal-5-Way match. With the 2023 installment being canceled, there's no confirmed update on whether WWE will announce a replacement or not.

Furthermore, WWE Day 1 will turn out to be one of those very few pay-per-views in the history of the company that was hosted only once despite all the hype. Capitol Punishment, Great Balls of Fire, Evolution, Breaking Point, etc. are such events that were never brought back after the kick-off edition.

Currently, Crown Jewel 2023 is going to be the immediate next premium live event in WWE scheduled in November. The updated and officially announced WWE PLEs in the upcoming months are given below:

Crown Jewel 2022 - on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Survivor Series 2022 - on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Royal Rumble 2023 - on Saturday, January 28, 2023, from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

Wrestlemania 39 - on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023, from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California (billed as Los Angeles/Hollywood California)

Wrestlemania 40 - on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7, 2024, from the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania