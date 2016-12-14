WWE: Del Rio and Paige indulged in a fight at a wrestling event

Del Rio and Paige were present in the event arranged by IWRG that is International Wrestling Revolution Group.

The event took place outside the Mexico City witnessed Del Rio's brother at the main event. They were there to witness the bout and encourage him. However, things did not go well after the fight was concluded.

According to the Lucha Blog, Del Rio involved into a backstage fight with a local talent. The name of the talent is Alan Xtreme who is better known as Rafy from the Ninja Turtles.

He touched either Del Rio or Paige which led into a heated encounter between the two of them.

Tortuga Ninja Rafy update from his facebook page. He said Alberto & him had a fight, threw punches, he's okay. Move on. @luchablog pic.twitter.com/DVcOPobU6k — Fredo Esparza (@therealfredo) December 12, 2016

They were seen trading punches at each other taking the fight to the way in front of the fans. As a result, the fans in attendant also saw them fighting down all the way from the locker room.

It was further reported that Rafy's face was affected by Del Rio's punches leaving him in a bad condition. Although his condition is stable, he might have been admitted to the hospital.

Its said Rafy is in bad shape, but in stable condition. — Fredo Esparza (@therealfredo) December 12, 2016

Del Rio further clarified the situation saying that the Luchador wrestler touched Paige inappropriately and he got the payback.

Just to clarify. If you inappropriately touch my fiancee in front of my face you have to prepare to learn a lesson. #Respect — Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) December 12, 2016

