WWE: Details on the injury that might force Paige to retire

Bengaluru, Jan 19: It's true that the pro-wrestling industry is based on scripted shows. But, we should know that the bumps taken by the superstars are more than real which keeps their body on the line.

This is why the superstars suffer injuries which turn out to be career-threatening sometimes. Over the years, we have seen numerous such incidents.

Several names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Daniel Bryan or Edge was forced to take early retirement from in-ring competition due to such concussions. Neck portion of a superstar is considered to be the most sensitive part of the body which was busted for them. Recently, Paige is another name which was added to this list.

As reported earlier, the youngest Divas Champion of all time in the WWE suffered a botched move from Sasha Banks in the last week of 2017. This has been reportedly hit the already ruptured neck of Paige. She was suffering from a bruised neck for 2 years and has undergone a surgery to fix the problems.

BREAKING: Due to a neck injury, Absolution's @RealPaigeWWE will be unable to compete in the first-ever Women's #RoyalRumble match. https://t.co/vTZb5p8gMc — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2018



Initially, the renewal of the concussion was supposed to be a minor one which should have been recovered with rest of a couple of weeks. However, that is not the case as multiple more diagnosis was done to discover that Paige is suffering from scoliosis state in her spine.

As reported by SportsKeeda.com, this is a certain state of the vertebrae where it gets bent down to almost 10 degrees. Mostly, women suffer from this injury that Paige is dealing with which might resist the natural flow of fluid. So, this often creates numbness in arms.

Considering this, the source stated that there's no chance of seeing her back in the squared circle,

“The condition, if detected in the early stages of its onset, can be corrected to near-perfection by bracing, physical and dietary rehab as well as annual or more desirably quarterly monitoring. Besides, when it comes to taking bumps in the ring, a severe case of this disorder would absolutely disallow the person from any sort of strenuous physical activity whatsoever.”

So, only a miracle can bring the popular superstar back to in-ring competition. If initially diagnosed then the concussion is said to be recovered. Since Paige is suffering from this and taken bumps during her matches, her condition has already been worsened.

At this point, the officials might be taking sometimes to see if the spine condition gets improved with some rest to the anti-Diva. The chances are really less in this case and hence we can expect Paige to officially announce her retirement, sooner.