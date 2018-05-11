WWE doctors conduct Impact test for Daniel Bryan after every match

The former Smackdown general manager was however forced to stay away from wrestling after he suffered a career threatening injury two years ago. After months of him wanting to return to in-ring action, the WWE doctors finally were satisfied with his medical reports gave him the clearance to wrestle again.

However, the former WWE Champion still has to undergo tests after every fight. More info on the situation was revealed by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter who stated an impact test is performed on him after every match. This helps to keep track of his health status after the matches he participates. Until the doctors feel that it’s no longer needed, the same procedure would be followed.

Check out the updates given by the source,

“The only difference between him and every other wrestler on the roster is that part of his agreement when getting WWE to send him to leading neurologists of Maroon's choosing to get evaluated, is that he agreed, after every match, until WWE was comfortable that he was okay, he would go to the WWE doctors backstage and get Impact testing and a neuropsychological evaluation done.”

If there is one WWE superstar, who receives the biggest reaction from the crowd, it has to be Daniel Bryan. Even after retiring from in-ring action in WWE the craze for him did not fade away. Despite being the showrunner on Smackdown the crowd cheered for him more than any other individual on the show.

It was unfortunate that his WWE career had come to an abrupt halt due to a serious neck injury. However, the scenario changed after that renowned doctors across the US medically cleared him. So, the WWE medical team had no problems to clear him for in-ring competition just before Wrestlemania.

As WWE follow strict wellness policy, they did not allow him to wrestle. The decision of conducting an Impact test after each match shows us that how much the doctors are concerned with his health. Hopefully, Daniel Bryan will not deal with any other injury in the near future. Working on a part-time schedule will help in this for sure.