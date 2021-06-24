WWE Draft 2021: Spoilers on big moves from Smackdown and NXT

Bengaluru, June 24: Although WWE is yet to confirm the details for the 2021 Draft, it will reportedly take place, a week after SummerSlam, divided into two parts. Night 1 will take place on the August 30th edition of Monday Night RAW on USA Network while Night 2 is scheduled for the September 3rd edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
August 30 episode of RAW is being advertised from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma while the very next SmackDown on September 3 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Apart from the schedule, initial choices for a couple of top draft picks are have also been let known.
According to WrestleVotes, SmackDown Superstar Big E is expected to be drafted to RAW. As noted by the source, E would still be pushed as a singles wrestler on RAW. The New Day would essentially be back together on the red brand, but they may not necessarily function as a faction.
“I’ve heard from a few sources an idea making the rounds – Big E moving from SD to RAW in the post SummerSlam draft while still be pushed as a singles. In essence, New Day back together without necessary being a team. If so, E would become a fresh face for the RAW main event scene.”
