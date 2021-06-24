WWE Draft 2021: Spoilers on big moves from Smackdown and NXT

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, June 24: Although WWE is yet to confirm the details for the 2021 Draft, it will reportedly take place, a week after SummerSlam, divided into two parts. Night 1 will take place on the August 30th edition of Monday Night RAW on USA Network while Night 2 is scheduled for the September 3rd edition of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.



August 30 episode of RAW is being advertised from the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma while the very next SmackDown on September 3 will take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Apart from the schedule, initial choices for a couple of top draft picks are have also been let known.



According to WrestleVotes, SmackDown Superstar Big E is expected to be drafted to RAW. As noted by the source, E would still be pushed as a singles wrestler on RAW. The New Day would essentially be back together on the red brand, but they may not necessarily function as a faction.



“I’ve heard from a few sources an idea making the rounds – Big E moving from SD to RAW in the post SummerSlam draft while still be pushed as a singles. In essence, New Day back together without necessary being a team. If so, E would become a fresh face for the RAW main event scene.”





I’ve heard from a few sources an idea making the rounds - Big E moving from SD to RAW in the post SummerSlam draft while still be pushed as a singles. In essence, New Day back together without necessary being a team. If so, E would become a fresh face for the RAW main event scene — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 23, 2021

Don’t ever forget…do what I want…when I want…and Pat sucks. #LifeLessonsWithAdamColeBayBay — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 21, 2021

Big E moving to RAW may come up with a fresh start that he's been looking forward to. In perhaps the most shocking happening of the 2020 WWE Draft, he remained on SmackDown while Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston were sent to RAW. Since then, E has had one WWE Intercontinental Title reign which lasted around four months.E lost the belt to Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37 and since then he has been involved in the Intercontinental Title chase, feuding with Apollo Crews alongside the likes of Kevin Owens or Sami Zayn. The rumoured main event push for the 'powerhouse of positivity' never happened.In more news around WWE Draft 2021, NXT Superstar Adam Cole is being speculated to make an entry to the SmackDown brand. He has a bitter rivalry going on with NFL Veteran Pat McAfee (who's currently working as a commentator on SmackDown) since 2020 and it’s far from over.2 months ago in April 2021 when McAfee joined the SmackDown brand, it already led to speculation that Cole would eventually hunt him here on the main roster if and when the call-up happens. Now, the former NXT Champion and former Undisputed Era leader fueled up the idea of him joining the blue brand with a post on Twitter.There’s no confirmed news on Cole’s main roster arrival except for the update that NXT will be a part of the WWE Draft 2021. A lot of call-ups are likely to happen to the mainstay scene as Vince McMahon wants a major shake-up to the entire roster following SummerSlam on August 21.In addition, Ringside News informs that a preliminary internal list of Superstars was given out for the upcoming Draft. As per their info, “even 'legends’ and 'part timers’ like Goldberg, who is a part-timer, and Undertaker who is not available for any individual brand, are listed.” Interestingly, Brock Lesnar’s name is not on the list, possibly ruling out his return, this summer.