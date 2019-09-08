WWE Draft return date details revealed

Updated reports from a reliable source have claimed that WWE Draft is locked on for the new platform of the blue brand after the big switch happens. A tentative date is set which is yet to be confirmed by the WWE. But Dave Meltzer reported on F4Wonline.com that WWE Draft will start from the SmackDown episode at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday, October 11th.

It will be a two-night affair as always which must continue through the very next episode of Monday Night Raw on October 14th in Denver, Colorado. A long-time trend will be changed once this happens as SmackDown gets to pick the superstars, first. In earlier occasions, Raw always got the priority to choose the talents and thereby secure the marquee names. This indicates how much Smackdown will be given importance, moving forward.

There’s a particular reason why WWE has chosen October 11th to host the Draft. Just one week before that, SmackDown Live would celebrate the 20th anniversary of the show in the opening night on FOX. With numerous WWE Hall of Famers in attendance, this episode perhaps gains the most viewership of 2019. WWE officials want to retain the momentums in the next episode and thereby wants the same number of fans to tune in with the help of The Draft’s comeback.

Meltzer, however, disclosed that a ton of changes might not be made in the upcoming process where Raw & SmackDown superstars will be swiped,

“The idea is that the talent line-up they did in the last draft is kinda gonna be the talent line-up, there’s gonna be some changes and they may include some NXT people, but the changes are going to be made with yet another draft.” (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

Predicted reason for WWE Draft is to freshen things up on shows as well as give a makeover to the rosters. The earlier hosted Superstar Shakeup’s effect in April 2019 was removed by the Wild Card Rule introduced by Vince McMahon. It will no more be effective from 2019 fall as Raw and SmackDown Live must be heading their separate ways during October.