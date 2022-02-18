WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Potential winners from scheduled matches revealed

Brock Lesnar is still the odds-on favorite to come out on top in his first-ever Chamber match to clinch the seventh WWE Championship win of his professional wrestling career.

So, the speculated Title vs. Title match against Universal Champion Roman Reigns will become a reality at Wrestlemania 38.

For weeks now, Lesnar has teased the same on WWE programme while recent reports also fall in line about how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is willing to make this a battle between two top champions in the company.

The current odds list Lesnar (-105, 20/21) as the favorite to win the Men’s Elimination Chamber match. The reigning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (+150, 3/2) is standing close to The Beast. Seth Rollins (+250, 5/2), AJ Styles (+600, 6/1), Riddle (+700, 7/1) and Austin Theory (+2500, 25/1) are the underdogs with longer odds.

In the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, Bianca Belair has been a heavy favorite (-200, 1/2) to win and then headline Wrestlemania for two years in a row. However, the returning Alexa Bliss (+200, 2/1) is gradually catching up to her.

Little Miss Bliss is a five-time Women’s Champion who makes her in-ring return on Saturday, and she also has the experience of winning the Chamber bout back in 2018. Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H are the three respective names with longer odds.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Match Card, Date, Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Information

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns (-1300, 1/13) and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (-1600, 1/16) are the expected favorites to retain their titles against their respective challengers, WWE Hall of Famers Bill Goldberg and Lita.

In other matches, Ronda Rousey is likely to win in her scheduled tag team match while Smackdown Tag Team Champions are likely retaining. Drew McIntyre and legendary Rey Mysterio are also heavy favorites to win their singles bouts.

Check out the latest full betting odds for Elimination Chamber 2022:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Title: Brock Lesnar (-105, 20/21) vs. Bobby Lashley (c) (+150, 3/2) vs. Seth Rollins (+250, 5/2) vs. vs. AJ Styles (+600, 6/1) vs. Riddle (+700, 7/1) vs. Austin Theory (+2500, 25/1)

Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Bianca Belair (-200, 1/2) vs. Alexa Bliss (+200, 2/1) vs. Rhea Ripley (+300, 3/1) vs. Liv Morgan (+700, 7/1) vs. Doudrop (+1000, 10/1) vs. Nikki A.S.H. (+2500, 25/1)

Belair will enter the match, last. Winner to receive a match for the RAW Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38

WWE Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns (c) (-1300, 1/13) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (+575, 23/4)

RAW Women’s Title Match: Becky Lynch (c) (-1600, 1/16) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Lita (+600, 6/1)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Usos (c) (-525, 4/21) vs. The Viking Raiders (+300, 3/1)

Falls Count Anywhere Match: Drew McIntyre (-650, 2/13) vs. Madcap Moss (+375, 15/4)

Ronda Rousey and Naomi (-375, 4/15) vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville (+250, 5/2)

Rey Mysterio (-200, 1/2) vs. The Miz (+150, 3/2)