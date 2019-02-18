WWE Elimination Chamber results with highlights: February 17, 2019

Here is how WWE Elimination Chamber 2019 went down:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan vs. Naomi & Carmella

Naomi and Carmella were the first two names to get eliminated via a roll-up by the IIconics, who were eliminated by Nia Jax and Tamina, the next entrants of the match. Soon, Jax went through the chamber pod as Bayley connected with an Elbow Drop on her partner for elimination. Sonya Deville had a miscommunication with Mandy Rose and accidentally speared her. Sasha Banks locked in the Bank Statement to pick up the win and claim the inaugural women's tag team titles.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: Shane McMahon & The Miz vs. The Usos

The Miz and Maryse gave good news to the crowd before the match that they are having another baby. Miz and McMahon started the match by putting away the Usos from the ring. But Jey came back with a superkick and Frog Splash on McMahon. McMahon delivered a Leap of Faith for a two count on Jey. Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Jimmy who converted it to a roll-up for the win to become new tag champs.

Intercontinental Championship Handicap match: Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor

Bobby Lashley was in control of the match from the start after he hit a pair of running shoulders on Balor and followed that with a big spinebuster. But Lio Rush tagged himself into the match to run into a Sling Blade from Balor, who pushed Lashley down from the ring apron to deliver a Coup De Grace on Rush. It earned Balor the win as well as the Intercontinental Championship. Lashley was irate after this and attacked Rush after the match.

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey vs. Ruby Riott

Charlotte Flair arrived at ringside to have a closer look on Ronda Rousey, who picked up the quickest win after she hit a Piper's Pit on Riott followed by the Arm-bar. She confronted Charlotte after the match, but Becky Lynch showed up with a crutches in hand. Charlotte digested a vicious beatdown from The Man with that crutch. Moments later, Rousey was on the receiving end of another beatdown from Lynch until the officials ran out to stop the Irish Lass Kicker.

No Disqualification match: Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin took control of the match in the early moments with some Kendo Stick shots. But Strowman broke the stick into half and gave him a running shoulder block. Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley arrived to help Corbin. Lashley hit the spear while McIntyre hit the Claymore on Strowman. Then they hit The Shield’s Triple Powerbomb through the tables to allow Corbin to pin the Monster Among Men for the win.

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston vs. Jeff Hardy

Daniel Bryan started the match with Samoa Joe. Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles were the next two to join them. The first elimination happened courtesy of Styles who hit a Phenomenal Forearm on Joe. Orton then delivered an RKO on Styles to eliminate him. Kofi Kingston pushed off another RKO attempt and hit Trouble in Paradise on Randy to pin him. Bryan and Kofi were the last two with crowd rooting for the latter one. But Kofi missed a leap from off the Chamber pod to run into the Running Knee from Bryan. The WWE Champion earned the pinfall win via this move and came out of the Chamber still as the champion.