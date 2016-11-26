WWE: Eva Marie teases her return to Smackdown Live

Although her 30 days suspension was over in September, she was not brought to the television, further. She was busy in movie filming for the past couple of months.

Now, it is almost done she is ready to make a comeback on Smackdown Live. Recently, she took her Twitter handle to tease the same. Here's what she has posted on her account prior to the Survivor Series PPV.

Wish my girls on team blue good luck tonight, but also not to get to comfy cuz I'll be back before you know it 😘 😈@WWE #SurviorSeries — Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) November 20, 2016

Previously, it was thought that she would be back before the Survivor Series PPV. But, since it did not happen, it is speculated, she should be back sometime around December.

AllWrstlingNews.com reported the same indicating her return after the TLC PPV which is set to take place on December 4th in Dallas, Texas.

Before Eva was gone, she was in a feud with Becky Lynch, the current Smackdown Women's champion.

Once, Becky is done with her feud with Alexa Bliss at the TLC PPV, Eva is supposed to take things up from where she left it.

Currently, she is filming the movie title Inconceivable featuring Hollywood star Nicolas Cage. Another comedy flick named One Action Movie is also one the cards, as we speak.

There's no surety of when she will be completely done with her other commitments. But, she is going to be the next opponent for Becky Lynch, supposedly.

When she was gone, she earned quite a fame with her wardrobe malfunction on live television during a Smackdown Live segment.

Fans showered her with boos as they always do due to her less wrestling skills. The Model turned WWE Diva is also a regular face on the Total Divas reality show on the E Network.

OneIndia News