WWE: Eve Torres added to Wrestlemania Axxess, expected to return

As per the earlier reports, WWE has been contacting plenty of former Divas to come back into the company for a reason. There is something big in store for the returning ones following the Wrestlemania season. Names like Kelly Kelly, Victoria, Maria were already there.

In addition, Eve Torres' name has just been involved in it. It is confirmed by PWInsider.com report that Eve will be back for a signing session for the Wrestlemania Axxess that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida.

She was quite a popular name back in her time. She featured in a relationship with John Cena and served as the assistant to Raw GM, for quite sometimes.

This is a trend that WWE is arranging for the past Wrestlemania weekends. Fans can meet and greet their favorite superstars and Divas to collect t-shirts and other merchandises signed by them. Lucky stars even can interact with them and take pictures.

Cant wait to see these incredible women next week #TableFor3 @wwe @thebarbieblank @evetorresgracie A post shared by Maryse Mizanin (@marysemizanin) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT



Maryse posted a photo on her Instagram account hinting that she alongside Kelly Kelly and Eve will be present on the next episode of Table For 3 on the WWE Network. This is a clear indication that Eve is back for one more run in the company.

Apparently, the former 3-time Divas champion will participate in the Smackdown Women's championship match at Wrestlemania. Going forward, she might be part of an upcoming storyline in the WWE which will feature former WWE Divas.

The title match at Mania might turn out to be filled with more surprise appearances. The Hall of Famer, Lita is also expected to be back on that night to compete in the match. She was seen back in action in an independent show, recently.

Apart from Eve, Kelly Kelly is also confirmed to appear during the Wrestlemania Axxess event. We have to wait to know more about the brewing on this future storyline so that we can learn in which purpose WWE is bringing the ladies back.

OneIndia News