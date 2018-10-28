WWE Evolution 2018 preview and schedule: October 28

Mae Young Classic 2018 Final: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm

After eight weeks of intense action featuring 32 of the world's top female wrestlers, the 2018 Mae Young Classic has come down to two competitors.

Australia's Toni Storm is set to battle Japan's Io Shirai in the tournament Finals tonight.

By reaching the final, Storm and Shirai have shown tremendous desire and determination, as well as demonstrated their considerable firepower. Storm, who advanced to the Semifinals in last year's tournament, earned her berth with victories over Jinny, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Mia Yim and the iconic Meiko Satomura. Shirai, meanwhile, triumphed over Xia Brookside, Zeuxis, Deonna Purrazzo and Rhea Ripley.

With those tough battles behind them, Storm and Shirai now prepare to meet head-on and this fight really could go either way. Storm with a victory would be a great challenger for the NXT title and become the face of the NXT women's division. So, we fell Toni Storm will be the most suitable victor in the contest.

Six-Woman Tag Match: Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya vs. The Riott Squad

These six women have built tension and animosity for weeks and WWE finally decided to book a tag macth between the six at Evolution. The Riott Squad will collide with Sasha Banks, Bayley & Natalya to become the torch bearers of the show.

The Riott Squad have ruled the red brand since their arrival earlier this year via the Superstar Shake-up. Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan have been fearless, stepping to anyone and everyone on Team Red, including former champions such as Banks, Bayley and Natalya.

The trio of Riott Squad have been feuding with the duo Bayley and Natalya in recent weeks, using strength in numbers to lay some savage beatdowns on their rivals. However, the scenario changed for good when The Boss returned to Raw to even the odds and finally set the stage for a fair fight.

Now, at WWE Evolution, where the past, present and future will battle, these six women will battle for Team Red supremacy. On the basis of a storyline, Riott Squad could be chosen as winners as the WWE will need some heels picking up wins to even up the show.

Women's Battle Royal

WWE announced a couple of weeks ago that Evolution will play host to a frenetic Battle Royal, and the winner will earn a future Women's Championship opportunity. This was to get most of the stars involved in the historic show.

The contestant will include the likes of Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Dana Brooke, Lana, Billie Kay & Peyton Royce of The IIconics, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Tamina, Zelina Vega and the returning Torrie Wilson.

Later, it was announced that a new crop of Superstars past and present would join the field: Michelle McCool, Alundra Blayze, Ivory, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly and Maria Kanellis.

With so many stars involved the result is very unpredictable, but if there are any of WWE's creative choices, Asuka and Ember Moon start favourites to win the contest.

NXT Women's Championship: Kairi Sane (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane and Shayna Baszler will once again turn up the heat within their scorching rivalry when they battle with the top prize of the NXT Women's division on the line.

The Pirate Princess and The Queen of Spades have been embroiled in highly personal competition ever since they first collided in the 2017 Mae Young Classic Final, which resulted in Sane coming out on top to claim the prestigious honor of inaugural Mae Young Classic winner.

Both Superstars would then go on to channel their aggression in two more thrilling matches. Baszler topped Sane on NXT in February, but The Pirate Princess later evened the score at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, picking up the NXT Women's Title in the process. With the scores level, we expect the triology to end with Shayna Baszler regaining the title and start a rivalry with Toni Storm in case she wins the MYC 2018 final.

Tag Team Match: Trish Stratus & Lita vs. Mickie James & Alicia Fox

Previously announced as separate singles matches between Alexa Bliss and Trish Status, and Mickie James vs Lita, was later merged as a tag team match. Alexa Bliss & Mickie James were set to team up to take on Hall of Famers Lita & Trish Stratus, but that also was changed few days ago.

The latest change will see Trish Stratus & Lita join forces to battle Mickie James & Alicia Fox at the groundbreaking pay-per-view event due to an injury.

Here is WWE's announcement: "Although James was originally slated to team with Alexa Bliss, The Goddess will not compete due to an injury, and will be replaced by the wily Fox in this blockbuster matchup. The cunning Bliss will still be present in Mickie & Alicia's corner."

We expect the babyfaces to be given their time to shine, hence we see Trish Stratus & Lita winning this contest. However, watch out for Alexa Bliss who will be at ringside.

Smackdown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

This rivalry has been very intesnse and for the last few weeks, the question has been whether Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair is the better woman. Most of their encounters have ended in DQ, hence at WWE Evolution, the fate of the Smackdown Women's Championship will be decided in a last woman standing match.

The Irish Lass Kicker and the Oueen are set to collide in the first-ever Last Woman Standing Match at the historic, all-women's pay-per-view event. Flair got the last word in that confrontation by spearing Becky through the LED board at the top of the ramp, but in the fight it will be very different.

We expect, Becky Lynch to defend the title successfully and her rivalry with Flair will continue until the Royal Rumble season.

Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella will want to turn WWE Evolution to "Bellalution" when she challenges Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship.

Even though The Bella Twins earned back-to-back victories over The Riott Squad alongside The Baddest Woman on the Planet, Nikki & Brie grew tired of sharing the spotlight with The Baddest Woman on the Planet and broke their supposed ally after their victory three weeks ago on Raw.

Rousey will be up against Nikki and Brie where the Raw women's champion will want to avenge an ambush from the Bellas. Since, Bella is a heel in this context, we expect Ronda Rousey to retain the title and also continue her dominant run until Wrestlemania, where she could face Charlotte Flair in a dream match.