WWE Extreme Rules 2019 match card with predictions

A unique "winners take all" mixed tag team match under Extreme Rules stipulation is the main event of the night. Meanwhile, in joint eight titles will be defended, including Universal & WWE Championships, both men's tag team, Raw & Smackdown women's, Cruiserweight and United States championships on the night.

Plus, The Phenome is set for a return to action to form a dream team with the Big Dog to take on the top heels of the WWE in a tag team match alongside the other storyline-based matches.

WWE Extreme Rules 2019: Preview, match card, start time and where to watch

All of these actions will go down when Extreme Rules air live on the WWE Network. Sony TEN 1 will telecast the event live in India on Monday (July 15) from 4 AM IST.

Here's the entire match card of the night with their potential outcomes:

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Revival (c)

Prediction: These two teams have feuded ever since the brand split took place. So, that makes the rematch not a great addition to the Extreme Rules card. Still, there's no doubt that they are arguably the two best tag teams of the current roster and would bring their A-game to make the affair memorable. As for the outcome, it should go in favor of the champions as they are here to prove their worth as the champs, while The Usos are already veterans and do not need those titles to prove their legacy.

Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Heavy Machinery vs. The New Day vs. Daniel Bryan and Rowan (c)

Prediction: If you consider the storyline angle on Smackdown, the Heavy Machinery are clear favorites heading into Extreme Rules as they have momentum on their side after back to back wins. But with Summerslam on the horizon, will WWE choose the new duo to carry the tag titles to Toronto? Probably, not. This could be the only reason that might save Bryan and Rowan's title reign. But Machinery will not be pinned. So, their title hunt will continue in Summerslam.

Aleister Black vs. Cesaro

Prediction: The Lethal Striker goes up against the Swiss Superman and this match should see a physical and quick-paced contest. These two men will engage in a battle to upstage each other with the incredible raw power. In the end, Cesaro should put over the former NXT Champion by digesting a loss as the latter's name has a bright future ahead of him.

WWE United States Championship Match: AJ Styles vs. Ricochet (c)

Prediction: It would be pure magic inside the ring when The Phenomenal One challenges The One and Only for the US title at Extreme Rules. These two are so agile in the ring and are certain to make us forget it is a rematch from Monday Night Raw. Styles has reunited with The Club to turn heel. So, it makes him the favorite to win. But taking away the title from Ricochet within a month would be a crime too. So we guess AJ will have to wait a little longer to pick up the title.

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Bayley (c)

Prediction: The original one-on-one bout was converted into a handicapped match just to make sure an injured Alexa Bliss does not have to be fully involved in the match. So it will basically be Nikki Cross going up against Bayley and fall short again. Little Miss Bliss may try to distract Bayley which leads us to predict that Sasha Banks could return at Extreme Rules to neutralize the odds.

Last Man Standing Match: Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

Prediction: WWE would heavily promote the fact that Braun Strowman is returning to action with a torn spleen within just two weeks of that explosion which happened on Raw. This will be portray an absolute inhuman kind of strength for the monster which will be on show during this Last Man Standing match. Lashley will resist for a while as he can but it won't be enough to put away Strowman.

No Holds Barred Match: The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre

Prediction: The stipulation of the match has made it a No-Disqualification rules, which means two heels might bring more backup to the ringside to make sure of their victory. But The Deadman will be more than ready with The Big Dog to protect their yard and they would stop at nothing until they overcome the odds. The storyline may not stop at Extreme Rules as The Undertaker is rumoured to face Drew McIntyre at Summerslam. So, WWE may plant the seeds of this future match during this tag team contest.

WWE Championship Match: Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Prediction: This is the first time that the WWE Champion is set to enter a title defense as the under-dog. Joe's vicious attacks in recent times and the current back injury to Kofi Kingston are the reasons why some may think of a title change. But it would not make sense for Joe to win the WWE title and carry it to the Monday Night Raw brand from Smackdown to leave the blue brand without a prime title. So there is no way the WWE Championship will change hands at Extreme Rules.

Winners Take All Extreme Rules Match: Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

Prediction: It is needless to say, a lot of shenanigans will happen during this match which can't cause disqualification due to the stipulation attached to it. So it means the heels will love to take full advantage of the rules and pin either of the champions to win both the titles. But Rollins and Lynch are the faces of the company right now, and the officials just can't afford to see the pair without the titles due to Summerslam promotions. So the power-couple of the WWE should close Extreme Rules by celebrating their victory, no matter what happens.