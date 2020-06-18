WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Top 5 matches planned by the promotion

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio – No Holds Barred

Seth Rollins and Rey Mysterio have been engaged in a feud ever since Rollins concussed Mysterio's eye by pressing his face into the steel ring steps. While this was previously rumored to write the victim off TV due to contract disputes, it ended up being a storyline filled with bad blood that has only one way to settle.

Thus, a one-on-one encounter between Rollins and Mysterio seems evident at Extreme Rules 2020. Going by the nature of the rivalry as well as the gimmick-based PPV, a "No Holds Barred" or a "No Disqualification" match makes sense.

Mysterio and his son Dominik are scheduled to appear on this upcoming episode of RAW to confront Rollins and his disciples where the groundworks of this match could be done. Things are likely to be as Mysterio promised to hit Rollins with a 619 upon the return.

AJ Styles (c) vs. Sami Zayn – Intercontinental Championship Match

AJ Styles captured his first Intercontinental Championship in WWE by defeating Daniel Bryan in the finale of the Intercontinental Championship tournament, last week on SmackDown. He'll now be looking forward to his very first challenger if not WWE is looking forward to conducting yet another match with Daniel Bryan that seems repetitive.

The rumour mill suggests that the former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn is all set to make his return on TV. He was the one who was stripped-off the prestigious title following WrestleMania that led to a Twitter outcry from him.

Zayn recently sent out a warning via his social media handle to the new Intercontinental Champion that is yet another hint that he'd be gunning for the lost title in weeks to follow. So this has to produce a singles encounter between The Phenomenal One and The Underdog from the Underground at Extreme Rules over the IC title.

Bayley (c) vs. Alexa Bliss – SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Bayley boasts of being the longest-reigning SmackDown Women's Champion in WWE history who has conquered the whole SmackDown Women's division during the run that crossed the 240+ day's mark. With that being said, there's a lack of opponents for her on the blue brand and as expected WWE also made her the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Sasha Banks to turn the audience's attention.

But it seems, she'd be defending the SmackDown Women's Title at Extreme Rules after skipping a title defense at Backlash. Since Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross were involved in a feud against the tag champs, it is likely that WWE might make Bliss the new challenger for Bayley's title, given how much they like to have The Goddess in the title picture.

For the time being, the IIconics will be involved in a tag title feud against Banks and Bayley whereas Bliss will target the singles division belt on the latter's shoulder to set up a match at Extreme Rules.

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax – RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match

Asuka retained WWE RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax at the Backlash pay-per-view as their match ended in a Double Count-Out. The very next night, Asuka again won the rematch via a roll-up which didn't ensure an authoritative win over the challenger hinting that Jax isn't done hunting the title.

In the meantime, WWE already made Charlotte Flair Asuka's next opponent, as she got two wins over her on the two consecutive episodes of Monday Night RAW. The first win came via count-out whereas the second one came via clean pinfall and Nia Jax's distraction.

As both Asuka vs. Jax and Asuka vs. Flair angles continue at the same time, it is almost certain that WWE wants a Triple-Threat Match for the RAW Women's Championship at Extreme Rules that will also ensure a No-DQ environment, matching up to the theme of the gimmick-based event.

Braun Strowman (c) vs. Sheamus – Universal Championship Match

The Monster Among Men bulldozed over John Morrison and The Miz in a 2-On-1 Handicap match at Backlash to successfully defend his Universal Championship. WWE has current plans to have him drop the belt to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam 2020. So, Braun Strowman is expected to be involved in a one-off feud at Extreme Rules.

At Backlash, Sheamus defeated Jeff Hardy via clean pinfall win that may have been the end of their rivalry and the controversial storyline. The dominant win put The Celtic Warrior back on the top heel's position so that he could challenge the top babyface in Strowman at Extreme Rules for the Universal Championship. The fresh yet short storyline should kick-off on this coming episode of SmackDown.