WWE Extreme Rules 2022: Spoiler on confirmed match outcomes

Originating in 2009, Extreme Rules 2022 is going to be the 14th event under this pay-per-view chronology. For the first time ever, no men’s division title will be on the line on the show while both the top women’s titles will be on the line.



As each of the matches from the night has been assigned to different stipulations, we’ll have a special treat when Edge goes one-on-one with Finn Balor in an 'I Quit’ Match in one of the contenders for the main event of Extreme Rules 2022.



BetOnline has released the latest updated betting odds for this weekend’s event that show the WWE Hall of Famer being a slight favorite (-120) against the first-ever Universal Champion (+120).



At one point, Balor was standing at +200 (2/1), but a big amount of money came in on Balor, causing the gap to be shortened with Edge. Certainly, the people believe that the presence of the Judgment Day faction could make a difference in the match.





As for the two Women’s Title Matches, one of the bouts could witness the title changing hands. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair seems the favorite (-160) to retain against Bayley (+120) in the Ladder Match.The presence of the DAMAGE CTRL (WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY) could affect the match in Bayley’s favor but Alexa Bliss and Asuka must be there to neutralize the scene.In the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match, Ronda Rousey (-260) is an expected favorite against the champion Liv Morgan (+180).The latter does not have any prior experience in competing in such extreme environments while Ronda made a career out of such conditions back in the MMA days. So, the popular belief is that Ronda will come out of Extreme Rules as a two-time Smackdown Women’s Champion.In the other matches, Karrion Kross is a heavy favorite to win his returning match to WWE against Drew McIntyre, due to interferences from Scarlett. Also, Matt Riddle is predicted to emerge victorious from the Fight Pit Match against Seth Rollins with his former MMA buddy Daniel Cormier officiating things.At a glance, the betting odds for Extreme Rules 2022 are given below (the - sign indicates the favorites while the + sign points out the underdogs),Bianca Belair (c) -160 (5/8)Bayley +120 (6/5)Ronda Rousey -260 (5/13)Liv Morgan (c) +180 (9/5)Karrion Kross -400 (1/4)Drew Mcintyre +250 (5/2)Matt Riddle -400 (1/4)Seth Rollins +250 (5/2)Edge -120 (5/6)Finn Balor -120 (5/6)Imperium -200 (1/2)The Brawling Brutes +150 (3/2) (via 411Mania)The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules 2022 premium live event is scheduled to emanate from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, tonight. It will air, live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network, elsewhere.