WWE Fastlane 2017 fallout and twitter reactions: March 6

Wisconsin, Mar 6: The Fastlane PPV turned out to be historic indeed as Goldberg competed in a WWE title match after 13 long years.
WWE Fastlane 2017 results and highlights
Not only that, he defeated the reigning champion with total dominance. As per his earlier words, “a spear, a jackhammer, one-two-three" and he became the new Universal champion.
After the show came to an end, Goldberg featured in a photo shoot with the title in his hand. He was at loss of words after the historic achievement that he earned after coming back into the company.
He will be heading into Wrestlemania as the champion to defeat it against Brock Lesnar.
Check out what he said after the main event, here:
Big Show literally destroyed Rusev in a squash match with three chokeslams and a KO punch. On the fallout show, he delivered a strong message to the entire roster hinting that he's back better than ever and everyone will be run over.
Samoa Joe was also the one who has his dominant mean streak going on for quite sometimes and continued with his win against Sami Zayn at Fastlane. So, he did deliver a message to the Raw roster stating that no one will be spared.
Plus, a Cruiserweight championship match was announced for Raw, tomorrow night. Neville will defend it against Rich Swann.
OneIndia News
