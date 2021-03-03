WWE FastLane 2021 main-event spoiler with Wrestlemania implication

Just eight days later, on the main event of this week’s Raw, Bobby Lashley forced The Miz to tap out to the Full Nelson (Hurt Lock) to win the title for the first time ever in his WWE career.

With Wrestlemania 37 less than six weeks away, it’s pretty much certain that Bobby Lashley will head to the show as the WWE Champion, something all elite superstars dream of doing at least once in their career. In this instance, the veteran is destined to put over the current flag-bearer of Raw, Drew McIntyre in a big way, as reported earlier.

Now, reports state that the Scottish Warrior is confirmed to be booked in the WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 37, and is one final step away to make it official. At FastLane 2021, Drew McIntyre will compete against The Miz in what appears to be a number-one contender’s match for the most prestigious title in WWE history.

The winner of that match will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title at the Biggest Event of the Year. The outcome for both these matches is pretty obvious and should go in favor of drew McIntyre.

As for the champion, he may not compete at FastLane just to keep his protected status intact. Even if WWE schedules him in a defense on the March 21st event, it would be against a mid-carder to showcase his ruthless dominance.

The Dominator is all over the news around the professional wrestling circuit after pulling off the biggest win of his career, last night. But McIntyre is also making his presence, felt. He came back after a week’s hiatus to let his crystal-clear mind know to the world and that’s to gain back the WWE Title by headlining Wrestlemania 37.

Then, the King of Claymore Country also appeared on RAW Talk mentioning how Lashley has worked hard for his success and earned every bit of this title win. But coming to the main point, he had a piece of advice for the new champion. He now has to deal with a lot of pressure while his friends may also turn on, something similar that Sheamus did to McIntyre.

Speaking of this, the one-on-one encounter between these two was originally scheduled for FastLane 2021. But then WWE decided McIntyre pin Sheamus in a clean way on Raw just to make sure that the winner gets back to the main-event picture by the time that PPV gets over.

McIntyre also noted on Raw Talk that he’ll find a way to get back in the main event of WrestleMania 37. It’d happen when he puts away The Miz from the title picture, once and for all at the final stop before 'Mania.