WWE FastLane 2021 results, recap and highlights

Also, an interesting intergender match between Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss was in-store from the event that went down at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. Check out the results:

FastLane 2021 Kick-off Show:

WWE United States Title Match: Mustafa Ali vs. Riddle (c)

Riddle applied a Sleeper Hold on Ali to partially daze him before he dropped him with a Super Bro Derek from the turnbuckles for the pinfall win to retain the title. Ali then yelled at all the RETRIBUTION members for his failure. MACE and T-BAR then turned on Ali and delivered a High Justice Double Chokeslam on him before the pair left the ring.

FastLane 2021 Main Show:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match: Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler (c)

Banks had the Bank Statement submission locked in on Shayna Baszler but Nia Jax pushed Beliar into the two to break the hold. Banks wasn’t happy and had an argument with Beliar.

Belair took advantage and rolled Banks up from behind for the pin to retain. Jax also held Belair’s leg from the floor so that she can't save her partner. Afterward, Banks blamed Belair for the loss and slapped her in the face.

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: Apollo Crews vs. Big E (c)

E charged into the corner but Crews moved from the spot sending him shoulder-first into the ring post. E blocked the spin-out powerbomb while Crews blocked the Big Ending. They tangled on the mat as E got an awkward pinfall to retain.

Even the commentators were confused about the win until the referee announced the winner's name. In frustration, Crews attacked E after the match and delivered two Angle Slams before he left the ring.

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Elias)

A pre-match angle was shown where Shane apparently injured himself before FastLane went on the air during a training session. Elias thus became a proxy for the match against Strowman.

Jaxson Ryker distracted Strowman allowing Elias to hit with a DDT followed by a top rope elbow. Strowman easily kicked out and hit a big Chokeslam. Then he hit Elias with a Running Powerslam for the win.

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

After Rollins missed The Stomp, Nakamura connected with back-to-back Michinoku Driver and reverse Exploder Suplex. He ran down with the Kinshasa but Rollins caught him with a Forearm. A unique kick later, Rollins finally hit The Stomp to get the win on Nakamura.

No Holds Barred Match: Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre

Sheamus hit a Brogue Kick to send McIntyre over the barriers. He then jumped off the top of the barrier with a Super White Noise to put his opponent through the announce table.

As the fight entered the ring, McIntyre somehow fought out of an Alabama Slam and countered with a Futureshock DDT on a piece of the announce table. He followed up with the Claymore Kick to get the big pinfall win at FastLane 2021.

Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton

Orton approached Bliss for an attack outside the ring when a lighting rig suddenly falls from the rafters, barely missing Orton. Bliss then shot a Fireball toward Orton to put him down.

An arm came up from the ring and grabbed Orton’s ankle while The Fiend Bray Wyatt appeared underneath the ring with a new charred look. Bliss caught a stunned Orton with Sister Abigail for an easy win.

WWE Universal Title Match: Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns (c) (Special Enforcer: WWE Hall of Famer Edge)

Daniel Bryan had the YES Lock applied on Roman Reigns with Edge officiating the match. Jey Uso rushed in and Superkick-ed Edge before sending him shoulder-first into the ring post. Uso freed Reigns from the submission hold and brought a chair into the ring. It backfired as Bryan countered and unloaded with some chair shots on Uso.

Bryan then wanted to hit Reigns with the chair but he accidentally hit with it. The YES Lock was again applied and Reigns tapped out this time but Edge never saw it. The Rated-R Superstar instead smacked both Bryan and Reigns in the back with the chair before he left the ring.

A new referee entered the ring as Reigns dragged his body on top of Bryan to receive the three-count. Reigns slowly got into his feet, raising the title in the air as the announcers hyped Edge vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 37 to send FastLane 2021 off air.