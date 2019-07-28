WWE finalizes next pay-per-view event date in Saudi Arabia

So the speculation was obvious that WWE will have to move the next Saudi Arabia event to a different date which can't be a Friday. As per the contract signed between the company and country, the PPVs must happen on the day before the weekend begins. It's a war of money which Saudi Arabia easily won against FOX and received success of retaining the upcoming event in their home-turf on the day they wanted.

As per the recent reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the next Saudi Arabia show is set to emanate on its original date of November 1st. Considering Smackdown's move to the FOX Sports network, WWE has shuffled the date on multiple occasions. But now all of those got scrapped off. Here's more on this issue from sescoops.com,

"Meltzer notes that WWE ended up canceling a number of European dates including the entire Italy tour, several U.K. shows, and rearranging television to where they were taping RAW and SmackDown.

Meltzer added, “RAW was taped ahead because the Saudis wanted the show on a different date. And now it’s back to the old date.”

It was noted that WWE requested the Saudi Arabia General Sports Authority to move the next international PPV show to a different date. But they negatively responded to it saying that it can happen only on Friday nights. This keeps WWE in a bizarre position on November 1st where they will have to air Smackdown Live on the same day where the pay-per-view event will also take place.

WWE is yet to name the next Saudi Arabia show which will emanate from the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh. This will be the fourth event produced due to the partnership that WWE has established with the middle-east country as part of their vision 2030 project. Till date, we have seen Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel, and Super Showdown in the Saudi which have failed to impress the critics and fans. We hope the fourth time will be the lucky charm for WWE as they hope to deliver a successful PPV event.