WWE: First set of superstars declared for MITB 2018 match

So, the WWE Raw GM kicked off the show giving us the news that there would be a set of qualifying matches on the show for MITB. He declared two multi-superstar matches for the same. From the women’s division, Ember Moon, Ruby Riott, and Sasha Banks competed for a place, while Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn fought to decide the first contestant in the men’s division.

It has to be noted that starting last year, WWE introduced the women’s MITB match. The match was retained even in this year’s schedule. As all PPV are dual brand from this year, both the superstars from WWE Raw and Smackdown Live will be able to compete in it.

In the first match that took place on WWE Raw, Sasha Banks looked solid until The Riott Squad interfered. Bayley came down to save her but surrendered to the number advantage. Thereafter, Ember Moon delivered a mind-boggling Eclipse from the top rope to pick up the win. By virtue of this win, the former NXT women’s champion is the first woman to enter the MITB match in 2018.

In the men's division, the opening contest of WWE Raw witnessed Braun Strowman getting an opportunity against Kevin Owens. He is not the one to let it go, for sure. Hence, he bulldozed his way to victory delivering three shoulder blocks and a Running Powerslam to Owens. Strowman became the first male superstar to enter the MITB 2018 match.

The second name from the male division was determined in the main event. Jinder Mahal stopped Roman Reigns from delivering a spear and Finn Balor capitalized on it. He hit a Coup De Grace on Zayn to pin him and joined the behemoth in the MITB 2018 match. For the first time ever, the former Universal Champion will compete in the MITB ladder match.