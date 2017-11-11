WWE: Former Divas Champion coming out of retirement to face Charlotte

Bengaluru, Nov 11: Michelle McCool is quite a big name in the WWE Women's history. Entering the company by participating in the Diva Search contest, she went to on to become one of the greatest champions of all time.

She held both the Women's and Divas championship for multiple times and eventually unified the titles in 2010.

After achieving almost everything in the company the Diva quit the WWE for good in the year 2011. This was considered to be her retirement from the WWE to concentrate on her family. In case you don't know, she is married to none other than the Undertaker and living a happy life in Texas.

In a recent altercation on the social media, she has teased to come out of retirement which came as a total surprise. Michelle McCool has recently read the book on Flair clan and praised Charlotte Flair for this with the following quotes,

“Finished reading @ricflairnatureboy & @charlottewwe“Second Nature” several days ago. I’ve been wanting to post about it, but couldn’t find the words to do it justice! An easy read, an inspiring story from both, the vulnerability you could feel through the pages & a story that SO many can relate to one way or another! Y’all….congrats, I️ LOVED it!”

Thank you Woman 💜 one more more match?!? 😉 https://t.co/ZBNYLxqi2K — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 2, 2017

The Queen of the WWE responded with thanks to the former champion. Plus, she threw a challenge to her for one more match in the WWE against her. Considering that McCool is away from the pro-wrestling for almost seven years, it was thought that the answer would be negative.

But, the response came from the former Divas Champion was quite surprising since she was waiting for a worthy competitor to invite like Flair to call her out in a match. So, she might have genuinely hinted to come back for one last stint.

Just seeing this.....I’ve been dying for someone to ask!!!!💙 https://t.co/AfyT74wrAg — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) November 6, 2017

🙊 is this a YES?!?!?!? 💙 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 6, 2017

As per her comments on Twitter, McCool suggested that she is waiting impatiently to receive the much-anticipated phone call from WWE officials. This will decide whether the veteran is allowed to compete in a match against Charlotte. This news has stirred the internet quite a bit considering that a dream match will culminate. We expect to get more update on this in future.