WWE: Former divas' champions throw their hat in the ring for women’s Royal Rumble match

Bengaluru, January 20: WWE came up with the idea of hosting a first-ever women's Royal Rumble match last month. The winner of this prestigious battle royal will get the chance to challenge a champion of her choice at Wrestlemania 34.

Needless to say, social media was going ga-ga over the exciting news. Apart from current superstars, there are a couple of former champions who intended to throw themselves into the mix by making a return on Royal Rumble night.

The most popular Diva of all time, Trish Stratus, hinted a come-back on the night. Michelle McCool also alluded to give herself a birthday treat by returning to in-ring competition. She previously indicated that she might be waiting for a clearance by the medical team for one last stint in the WWE.

Also, rumours are running rampant suggesting that former Divas Champion, Kaitlyn, will make her return to the squared circle in this match. With these names returning for the over-the-top-rope contest, it's still unclear how many superstars will compete in the women's Rumble match.

According to a report in the PWInsider.com, 15 women were supposed to enter the match but the number was increased to 20. Contrary to this report, WWE suggested that it will consist of 30 female superstars like the traditional Royal Rumble match.

WrestlingINC.com provided some more news of the potential show ups with the following update: “There are currently 23 female superstars listed on WWE's official website which includes Nikki Bella, who has been absent from WWE programming, Maria Kanellis, who in September announced that she was pregnant, and Brie Bella, who recently welcomed her first child, Birdie.”

The source also hinted that there's a possibility that Stephanie McMahon herself will be a competitor in the match. Previously, Triple H has been the headliner for the bygone edition of Survivor Series. Hence, the Raw commissioner might just want to get added to the contest as a major surprise.