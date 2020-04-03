WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: April 3, 2020

If the sources are to be believed then at least a couple of matches including the main event of WrestleMania will be altered tonight via a storyline. In reality, these changes have to be made due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In tonight's headliner, SmackDown will see two competitors of the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania coming face to face, while an edition of Miz TV will be in-store to promote the triple threat tag team ladder match set for this weekend.

Also on the show, John Cena returns to address the Eater of the World before the scheduled big match when SmackDown airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Roman Reigns and Goldberg signed on the dotted line to make their showdown on The Grandest Stage of Them All official, a couple of weeks ago. With just a day left for the showdown, WWE.com has advertised these two for a confrontation on tonight's SmackDown.

"The stage is set for the Spear vs. Spear, WrestleMania Dream Match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg. Before heading into the epic battle, the two larger than life Superstars will meet face to face one last time on SmackDown."

But the segment should play out to be something very different. As per the released reports, Roman Reigns has withdrawn his name from WrestleMania 36 match card. So, we expect a storyline process to write him off the storyline which is still due.

That should happen in this face-off segment where a new challenger would be declared for The Myth. Braun Strowman is said to be one who is expected to return after a few week's hiatus to replace Reigns as the challenger for the Universal title.

Meanwhile, in the tag team division, the two highly decorated tag team rivals, The New Day and The Usos battled last week for a SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity against The Miz & John Morrison at WrestleMania 36.

The champs got that match disqualified resulting in a bout where all three tandems would compete for the titles in a Triple Threat Ladder Match at Wrestlemania.

Spoilers suggest this match would also go through a change as The Miz is ill and may not perform at WrestleMania. So, we hope to see the altered lineup for this tag title match as only one member from each team is likely to collide.

Paige dropped a bombshell live via satellite appearance, a couple of weeks ago which hyped up the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture. Five superstars were inserted into the context to keep the competition running high.

But the focus is on the champion Bayley will also have to face her best friend Sasha Banks in the process. It’ll be interesting to see whether the Legit Boss remains on the same page with Bayley or shows her true colors to declare pledge to capture the title.

Being the former franchise player of the WWE, John Cena had overcome all types of challenges throughout his decorated career. While coming back to action after almost two years of hiatus, he finds himself in a unique position. Bray Wyatt proposed that their WrestleMania showdown must be a Firefly Fun House Match.

TOMORROW! On the LAST episode of #SmackDown before #WrestleMania, @JohnCena looks to respond to @WWEBrayWyatt’s Firefly Fun House Match proposal. pic.twitter.com/fh1q70oRKt — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) April 3, 2020

Wyatt believes this match should be extraordinary and thus put himself in an environment where he can feel home. So how will the Cenation Leader react to this change? We'll find out when SmackDown airs with WrestleMania go-home edition on FOX.