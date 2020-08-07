WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: August 07, 2020

A week after the heinous attack on Alexa Bliss, he is expected to be back again with a Firefly Funhouse episode on the show, where Matt Riddle will continue his topsy-turvy journey as he has a fresh opponent standing in front of him in the form of a five-time WWE Champion.

Also on the show, Jeff Hardy seems to be set on continuing the storyline angle of a new feud, while Sonya Deville is set to appear in a Dirt Sheet episode when SmackDown emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Bray Wyatt previously warned everyone that the demonic creature within him was ready to be unleashed. “The Fiend” then set his sights on the helpless Alexa Bliss who is considered to be the on-screen love interest of the Universal Champion Braun Strowman. As if a potential sign of a crack in her friendship with Nikki Cross wasn't enough, The Fiend put her down with the vicious Mandible Claw.

HE is waiting.@WWEBrayWyatt heads back to The #FireflyFunHouse after last week's shocking conclusion to #SmackDown.



Catch the latest edition tomorrow night at 8/7 C on @FOXTV!

It’s assumed that The Goddess of WWE won't be the same again, following this attack which was a supposed way to lure Braun Strowman on TV again. Storyline wise, he is still stuck underneath the Swamp after the fight at Extreme Rules against Wyatt. There is no update on whether Strowman will be back tonight, but Wyatt would be there to host Firefly Funhouse and reveal the true intention behind The Fiend's attack.

Matt Riddle earned strong momentum during his debut on SmackDown but King Corbin made some efforts to humble the rising star. Now the Original Bro gets a chance to get back to his path to glory again when he puts his athletic skills to a stiff test as he goes into a battle with Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior is dealing with his frustrations following his loss against Jeff Hardy in a Bar Fight and he won't go down without giving Riddle a tough competition.

Speaking of the Bar Fight, Hardy is on a mission to conquer his demons following the big win but King Corbin is here to present him with a new challenge. Last week, Drew Gulak stepped into the scene while trying to defend Hardy's honor but he failed.

Now The Charismatic Enigma would look forward to overcoming his latest roadblock in Corbin as the feud continues on SmackDown, potentially to set up a match between the duo on SmackDown.

The highly personal rivalry between Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville will also continue as the latter one will join The Miz & John Morrison in the Dirt Sheet segment as a special guest. While Mandy was getting ready to go on a date with Otis, Deville grabbed a pair of scissors and gave her a new haircut by chopping off her hair last week.

What more has Daddy Deville has to offer on the obnoxious attack on her former best friend? We'll find out when SmackDown airs with the next episode on FOX.