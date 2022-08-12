WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: August 12, 2022

After Karrion Kross’ dramatic return and stare-down with Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship picture will be in full focus on the show.

Speaking of titles, The Intercontinental Championship will be defended on the night where two superstars will feature in a title match contract signing session.

Plus, a tag team match will also take place on the August 12 episode of Smackdown emanating from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The hourglass is back at work in the WWE with the drastic return of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. After a verbal exchange between the Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his challenger at Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre, the former NXT Champion appeared out of nowhere to launch an attack on the latter.

After taking out McIntyre, Kross clearly mentioned that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and his Undisputed WWE Universal Title. That being said, there’re speculations on the internet that Reigns vs. McIntyre at the PLE may get converted into a Triple Threat.

Shinsuke Nakamura earned an Intercontinental Championship match by defeating Gunther’s ally Ludwig Kaiser. Now, The King of Strong Style is all focused to win back the title, this week on SmackDown when he goes into battle with The Ring General.

Since his main roster debut on Smackdown following WrestleMania 38, Gunther has been portrayed as an unstoppable force. Nakamura needs to dig down deep in order to pick his third IC Title win but the Kaiser’s outside distractions may prohibit him from being successful.

A sadistic Shayna Baszler triumphed over a war-torn Raquel Rodriguez after the latter overcame the likes of Sonya Deville, Xia Li, Natalya, and Shotzi in a Gauntlet Match. This win earned a Smackdown Women’s Title match opportunity to the former NXT Women’s Champion.

Now, just three weeks ahead of their bout set for Clash at the Castle Cardiff, Wales, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, and Shayna Baszler will have to put their signatures on the dotted line to make the match, official.

At present, Ronda Rousey is suspended from WWE after ambushing Morgan and the match referee at SummerSlam. But she is still advertised for the September PLE indicating that WWE may have plans in-store to insert her into the Morgan vs. Baszler lineup.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament began on this week’s Monday Night Raw. In the kick-off match, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY bested 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Tamina to move on to the second match.

Now, in the second match of the tournament, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will team up to take on Shotzi and Xia Li. The latter duo has been aligned well for the past few weeks but it’s highly unlikely for them to topple an immovable Raquel.

Who will progress to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament? We have to tune in to the latest installment of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX to get the answer.