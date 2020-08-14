English
WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: August 14, 2020

By Raja
Braun Strowman will have a face-off with The Fiend (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, August 14: Just a week after this Sunday, WWE will host SummerSlam as SmackDown prepares for the show by heating up the storylines on the blue brand.

The prime title angles will once again remain the main focus of the show as the headliner segment marks the return of the reigning Universal Champion who is set for a monstrous confrontation.

Also, WWE’s Goddess will feature in an interesting conversation to discuss about the attack suffered at the hands of the demonic Fiend for the past couple of weeks.

A Triple Brand Battle Royal will be held to determine Bayley's SummerSlam challenger. Plus, Big E will be seen in a singles competition when tonight's show airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt has changed many of the superstars in the past and the latest one of them could be the Universal Champion Braun Strowman. On his first sighting since the Wyatt Swamp Fight, Strowman seemed to be reaching a breaking point as he claimed that he “is what nightmares are made of” in a video message.

The two are now scheduled for a colossal showdown at SummerSlam as The Monster Among Men finally makes his presence in person on SmackDown after two weeks of absence. He has promised The Fiend another opportunity at the belt he truly desires. But first, these two are likely to go through a face-off that wouldn’t be a quiet affair.

On a related note, Alexa Bliss has felt the wrath of The Fiend in the absence of Strowman. She was a bit successful in gettin away from Wyatt’s menacing intentions last week when Strowman appeared on the tron to set up the SummerSlam bout. Now, WWE's Goddess will be seen in an exclusive interview on SmackDown to speak about the horrifying experience she had with The Fiend, as informed by WWE.com,

"It’s been a harrowing two weeks for Alexa Bliss, as she’s been at the center of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s mind games with Universal Champion Braun Strowman. Bliss will now sit -down for an interview to share her side of the story from the menacing events of the past two weeks."

An injury to Kofi Kingston at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules set Big E free to go solo on the roster and achieve some of his personal goals. He hopes to taste the sweet nectar of championship gold that could come at the expense of John Morrison.

E is scheduled to be in a one-on-one contest against one half of the self-proclaimed “Greatest Tag Team of the 21st Century”. He already picked up a win over the other half, The Miz, two weeks ago and he won't like to slow down the momentum.

Bayley is the longest-reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion in the history of the WWE as she surpassed the 300-day landmark. But her heel deeds over the span has made a lot of enemies. It seems a few of them will be gathered on SmackDown for an over-the-top-rope contest.

As announced by WWE Chief Brand Officer, Stephanie McMahon, a Triple Brand Battle Royal will take place to determine Bayley’s challenger for the SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam. Female Superstars from Raw, NXT and SmackDown will be seen battling in this match for a career-changing opportunity at “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

Who will prevail by the end of this high-stake matchup? We'll find out when SmackDown airs with the latest edition on FOX.

Story first published: Friday, August 14, 2020, 12:29 [IST]
