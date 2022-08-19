WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: August 19, 2022

The scenario around the Smackdown Women’s Championship is expected to change tonight when we will also receive one more semifinalist in the Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Plus, The Viking Raiders are set to offer a Viking funeral to their adversaries on the August 19 episode of Friday Night Smackdown emanating from the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The number-one contender for Roman Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Drew McIntyre made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw to confirm his dealing with a back injury.

But that won’t certainly stop him from competing in the scheduled match at Clash at the Castle. This also keeps The Scottish Warrior and The Head of the Table’s head-to-head confrontation segment intact on SmackDown.

The last time Roman Reigns addressed his future opponent, Drew McIntyre, the latter was blindsided through an ambush by returning Karrion Kross. Kross, along with her better-half Scarlett, also put an hourglass at the feet of Reigns, indicating he’s waiting for a championship opportunity.

Ronda Rousey has lately been on a rampage after dropping the Smackdown Women’s Title to Liv Morgan and she won’t probably stop until receiving another title match opportunity.

An unannounced Rousey invaded the Title Match Contract Signing segment between SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler, last week by walking through the crowd with a bag, full of cash.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet unzipped the bag and dumped the cash onto the table. Apparently, she paid the suspension amount for her reckless actions at Summerslam.

Rousey declared that "being the baddest is expensive" before downplaying her buddy and the current title match challenger, Baszler’s soft attitude.

Rousey is still advertised to appear at Clash at the Castle in September and that leads us to believe that WWE will find a way to insert her into the title match lineup. Probably, the former champion’s inclusion will make the already announced Morgan vs. Baszler bout a triple threat.

The Viking Raiders and The New Day have been engaged in a brutally physical rivalry over this ongoing summer. Last week, Kofi Kingston’s attempt to blindside The Vikings with a Kendo stick backfired as he didn’t have the numbers game by his side.

The former WWE Champion was attacked by Erik-Ivar and got carted off on a stretcher from Smackdown. With that, both New Day members - Kingston and Xavier Woods are now on the shelf and that allows their attackers to offer a never-before-seen Viking Funeral on Smackdown.

A tournament to crown new holders for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships is underway and it will run through tonight’s SmackDown, making way for the wildcard team from NXT to make their presence felt on the main roster for the first time.

NXT’s Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will claim their cut in this fiercely competitive tourney against the cunning duo of Natalya and Sonya Deville. The winner of this match will join Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the second semifinal match, possibly set for next week's Smackdown.