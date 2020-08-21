WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: August 21, 2020

The headliner of the show will see two of the veteran competitors of the WWE locking horns for the Intercontinental Championship, while the Tag Team Championships will also be on the line.

Plus, Big E will compete in a singles contest against Sheamus, while the Universal Champion will be out to send a message when SmackDown airs from the rechristened Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

AJ Styles presented his own Phenomenal Intercontinental Statistic System where the numbers were in his favor and unsurprisingly, he was unable to find a worthy opponent who could get a title opportunity. However, that was until Jeff Hardy emphatically made his presence felt and left a non-removable mark on Styles' whiteboard presentation.

Following this encounter, WWE has sanctioned the high-stakes match that highlights Friday Night SmackDown’s WWE ThunderDome debut where The Phenomenal One will look to defend his Intercontinental Championship against The Charismatic Enigma.

Will Styles, “The Face that Runs the Place” be ready to make the 'dome his home' or will Hardy be able to humble the ever-boasting champion? We'll find out when these two veteran pro-wrestlers fight it out in a must-watch battle.

Life has been good to Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro as SmackDown Tag Team Champions until the Lucha House Party showed up and ruined the tag champs' lavish lifestyle. Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado will now challenge the champions for their titles tonight.

The two tandems have competed in singles action in the past two weeks where Cesaro first crushed Lince Dorado, but Gran Metalik then upstaged The King of Strong Styles with a big win. Also, Kalisto's sudden return has increased the strength for the challengers as they look to get their hands on the tag titles for the very first time.

Big E forced both John Morrison and The Miz to tap out in his last two matches. Following the win over Morrison, last week, Sheamus came out and delivered an earth-shattering Brogue Kick to E.

Now, The New Day powerhouse will face The Celtic Warrior to ensure a strong start to his Singles run and also seek redemption for Sheamus' heel deeds.

Braun Strowman walked out the Wyatt Swamp Fight as The Monster that we've never seen before. As The Universal Champion prepares to face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the title at SummerSlam, it’s clear that he’s become a drastically changed person.

Alexa Bliss was up to slap some sense into her friend and former Mixed Match Challenge partner but ended up getting thrown into the air. With SummerSlam just a couple of days away, we assume someone from the locker room will find themself in the path of destruction as Strowman will be out for his next victim when SmackDown airs tonight.