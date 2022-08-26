WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: August 26, 2022

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match set for the PLE should be the center of the attention on the show that has a Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Match scheduled to determine the second finalist in the Women’s Tag Team Tournament.

Also, Ricochet will go one-on-one with Happy Corbin in another encounter to continue their feud when the August 26 episode of Friday Night Smackdown airs from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Barely two weeks before Clash at the Castle, Drew McIntyre nailed Roman Reigns with a Claymore Kick after a back-and-forth altercation to send the latter a message that he’s ready to take over the WWE as the new top champion.

However, Karrion Kross still appears to be a thorn in the bed of roses for McIntyre. Throughout last week’s episode, The Scottish Warrior has received significant messages-cum-threats from the returning superstar who has now posted a tweet to claim 'his new empire’ on Smackdown.

Nothing has been confirmed around this tweet that also has a bizarre vignette attached to it. However, there are speculations that Kross could get added to the McIntyre vs. Reigns lineup to make it a Triple Threat.

In a promo released for Smackdown, WWE is promoting that the Road to Clash at the Castle will run through the show and we believe to receive a new update around the main event of the PLE.

BREAKING NEWS: Due to injuries suffered by @gigidolin_wwe, Toxic Attraction is out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament.



A "Second Chance" Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match will occur this Friday on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/HaQFBuSnXn — WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2022

A piece of heart-breaking news was given on Raw around debutant Smackdown Superstar, Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction who has been unable to compete due to her injuries, causing a major shake-up to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament.

After their win in the first round of the tourney over Natalya and Sonya Deville, Dolin and Jacey Jayne were scheduled to compete against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the second semifinal but that match has since been scrapped.

Replacing the lineup would be a Second Chance Fatal-4-Way Tag Team Match featuring WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Tamina, Shotzi & Xia Li, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop, and Natalya & Sonya Deville.

The winner of this contest will then go on to face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the semifinals, later, on Smackdown. The winner of this match will be the second finalist who would then face Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on next week’s Raw to determine the tournament winners.

Apart from the high-stakes second-chance bout, Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin in a singles contest has been made, official for Smackdown. The two have been involved in a program in recent times and the bad blood has also cost them a title match opportunity.

Last week, the two were focused on targeting each other in an awe-inspiring Fatal-5-Way Match for an Intercontinental Championship Match. Sheamus seized the opportunity as he pinned Corbin with the Brogue Kick as the latter one was busy taking out Ricochet.

A week later, the brass heel of the blue brand returns with redemption in mind. Will he be able to thwart off the flying maneuvers of 'The One and Only?’ We’ll find out on this week’s Smackdown from The Motor City.