WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview and schedule: August 27, 2021

Former double champion Becky Lynch won the Women’s Championship in a shocker, while former UFC star and big name Brock Lesnar is back targeting the Universal Championship.

Both these superstars are likely to make their presence felt in dual headliners on tonight’s episode which takes place at the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Sporting a new look, Brock Lesnar made his comeback to the WWE and he is going after one of the long-term rivals. SummerSlam main event saw Roman Reigns retaining the WWE Universal Title over John Cena in a jaw-dropping main event.

After the finish, Reigns stood tall with the strap for a celebration which was short-lived, courtesy of The Beast Incarnate as his music hit the arena to make the Allegiant Stadium crowd go wild.

Lesnar marched at the ringside and then into the ring to have a few words for Reigns who made his exit as fans booed. Reigns said “not tonight” to leave the fight for another day.

WWE’s latest promo for Smackdown is now advertising the returnee, indicating his appearance on the show for one more confrontation with the champion, although there’s no confirmation is available in this regard.

Speaking of this promo, it also features the other returnee of SummerSlam 2021 who quickly went on to capture the Smackdown Women’s Title.

Originally, Sasha Banks was scheduled to challenge Bianca Belair for the title in a Wrestlemania rematch but she was ruled out via an official announcement just before the match.

Lynch filled that challenger’s spot, sending the fans into a frenzy. She offered her hand for a shake which Belair accepted, but she instead hit her in the jaw and then planted her with the man-handle slam to get the win in just seconds.

THE MAN is back, 'better than ever,' starting her fourth title reign in the WWE with the blue brand title. While fans are excited to hear from her, reports claim then she will solidify her heel-turn on this week’s Smackdown and thereby beginning a feud against Bianca Belair for the title.

Seth Rollins was possessed with ending Edge’s career with a Carb Stomp at SummerSlam but the Hall of Famer was able to humble him. In what many considered to be the best match of the PPV night, The Rated R Superstar defeated The Architect following a back-and-forth encounter.

During a post-match interview, Edge sent a stern warning for his current adversary with the following comments.

"Seth lit something up in me and pushed me into a really really dark place. It’s not fun to go there because it’s hard to come out of there, but I knew I needed to. I think Seth underestimated me. As much as I respect his ability, if Seth is smart, he stays the hell away from me."

Going by the reports and Edge’s comments, the rivalry is far from over as WWE Universe can genuinely hope to witness the second installment of this dream bout at next month’s Extreme Rules.

Edge is scheduled to make more appearances on Smackdown throughout September including the MSG special which is yet another indication that the ongoing program hasn’t ended.

Let the good times roll! 🎲 🎲



Has Lady Luck finally shined her light on @BaronCorbinWWE?



Don't miss #SmackDown tomorrow night at 8/7 C on @FOXTV for the latest. pic.twitter.com/IdZvyEOpTM — WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2021

Baron Corbin ran out of lack for the past few weeks as he demanded money from fans and superstars. But with WWE’s visit for SummerSlam to Las Vegas, he might have scored big at the casinos in gambling.

As per the reports of PWInsider, there’s a storyline twist coming for him as we can expect to learn more on this story when Smackdown brings the latest episode on FOX.